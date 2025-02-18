A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of her birthday surprise for her beloved husband

A heartwarming birthday surprise orchestrated by a young Nigerian lady for her husband sparked mixed reactions after it was shared on social media.

The video, which showed the lady's thoughtful gesture, garnered attention online, but unfortunately, her husband's reaction did not go well with many viewers.

Lady showers husband with gifts on his birthday

Source: TikTok

Lady surprises husband on his birthday

The lady, known as @verifiedasaallen001 on TikTok, had carefully planned the surprise with a group of people.

In the video, she arrived at their residence with a photo frame, gifts, and even trumpeters to celebrate the special occasion.

While sharing the post, she expressed her desire for her husband's life to be filled with everlasting joy.

"I surprised my hubby with the little I have. I pray this version of your life brings you everlasting joy. Happy birthday to you my king," she said.

However, despite her sincere efforts, her husband's response to the surprise was met with criticism from social media users.

Many viewers felt that his reaction was underwhelming and lacked appreciation for his wife's thoughtful gesture.

Reactions as lady surprises hubby with gifts

TikTok users stormed the comments section of the video to react to it.

@lovejoy_.18 asked:

"This trumpets no too much??? Una wan call am to glory?"

@G BeautyStore said:

"Instead of me to buy this kind of man gift or surprise him, I will use the money play bet."

@L♡ra said:

"Imagine just chilling in your house and then boom! trumpet sound everywhere. U go just kneel down close ur eyes make Angels carry you depart."

@Bullionvan commented:

"Girl to girl, never settle for a man that you love more than he loves you. Believe me it’s a disaster. You will spend your days proving yourself."

@Felix Miracle said:

"But normally the man nor try. At least you suppose appreciate watin ur wife buy for you. Brotherhood, Sisterhood and TikTokhood are disappointed."

@fildah20 said:

'I'll Sha not say the guy is ungrateful or doesn't love her !! coz my snr bro is like this !! you'll gift him, he's genuinely happy & excited about it oh but he just won't show it !!"

@Kennedy joseph added:

"My lovely sis carry on, galant babe two face is blessed with great edo lady with a very high profile."

@SonofAyodele added:

"Why would anybody want to spoil this man's joy. The man is at peace. At a point in life, a man needs to take a break from caring for others alone and make himself happy."

