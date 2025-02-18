A Nigerian man has offered to provide financial support for Goddy-Mbakwe Precious who was expelled from UNIZIK

The student was asked to leave the institution after a video showed her having an altercation with a lecturer within school premises

Following her expulsion, a Nigerian man, along with a few others, has come out in support of the student, despite the backlash she received

A Nigerian man's reaction to the expulsion of a female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has gone viral.

The former student had received a heavy backlash after a video emerged of her involved in a heated exchange with a lecturer.

The altercation, which took place within the institution's premises, led to the student's dismissal, causing lots of reactions from the public.

One individual, @iamprincipality on X, took to social media to express solidarity with the expelled student, Goddy-Mbakwe Precious.

He publicly offered to provide financial support, stating his desire to contribute to any fundraising efforts on her behalf.

"Please point me to wherever they are funding for her. I want to help!!!" he said.

Reactions as Nigerians offer financial support to expelled UNIZIK student

The gesture of goodwill was met with a mixture of admiration and criticism from Nigerians.

Adenike Awe wrote:

"So she should be condemned for life? Her life should stop because she erred? You will throw her to the dogs if she were your daughter? Reason am now? Mrs Accuser, judge and jury. To top it up, you had to sprinkle bigotry into it. You can do better ma’am."

Gelina said:

"I love this everyone deserves a second chance, is left for her to learn from her mistakes. You cant deny a child food after punishing him or her."

AbigailChacha wrote:

"Like play like play she don hammer. Luv it for her. Everyone makes mistakes just that yours didn't hit internet."

StanDeMan wrote:

"You don’t think expulsion is excessive? Making her lose a year for example could have made more sense. She’s an idiot and should have been treated as such not a criminal."

Ebiye Michael stated:

"In my current place of work you get fired for hitting a colleague. During my University days, you fight a fellow student, you get expelled so Expulsion is very appropriate. If I were the lecturer, I would file charges against her & demand a heavy amount for damages."

ChristInMe reacted:

"Every school has a law and punishment for "two fighting". Let's even leave that on one side, Do you know what would have happened to that lecturer or his career if the girl's version had been confirmed and the lecturer found guilty by the panel?"

Charter Sesan wrote:

"So, because a School expelled a student, she should not look out for a solution to her problem? You want her to stay at home with her parents and start crying in self pity?"

OhJay added:

"If I have the means the Unizik I will offer her scholarships so that she can select from the available option and I am not from Anambra if that is what you want to say. The man was wrong and I maintain that stand."

UNIZIK alumnus speaks on student's expulsion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an alumnus of UNIZIK shared the 'main reason' Goddy-Mbakwe Precious was asked to leave the school immediately.

In the post, he claimed that the former UNIZIK student was not really expelled because of social media outrage after she assaulted a lecturer.

