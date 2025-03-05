For more than seven years, a married woman said she has been trying to get pregnant to no avail

The 33-year-old wife, who professes her love for kids, revealed she has never been pregnant in her life and does not know what it feels like

Her heartfelt post on TikTok about her childbearing issue has sent social media users into a frenzy

A married woman, identified as @uyaimaa on TikTok, has gone public with her childbearing challenge after trying to get pregnant for over seven years.

In a TikTok post, the woman, who is 33, noted that she loves kids so much but has never been pregnant in her life or knows what it feels like to be expectant of a child.

Hopeful married woman trusts God's plan

While noting that she has travelled far and near to seek a solution to her childbearing issue, the woman said she is no longer worried she might not experience motherhood or childbirth.

She acknowledged her husband and family as her support system and expressed confidence in God's plan for her life.

She admitted there are times she cried herself to sleep over the issue. The woman looked forward to being celebrated on TikTok just like she celebrated other mums. Her post read in part:

"1. I have been trying for a baby for over 7 years and still at it cause I love kids so so so much .

"2. I’ve never been pregnant in my life and don’t know what it feels like to be pregnant .

"3. I have tried many things and even travelled far and near seeking remedies 🤷🏽‍♀️.

"4. My worst fears used to be never getting to experience childbirth and motherhood but not anymore.

"5. My husband and family are my biggest supporter and whatever I post here be sure that my husband approves .

"6. Never being a mother doesn’t scare me anymore cause I trust God’s plan completely and whether I be a mom or not , I know I’ll always be happy because I’ll be busy being big mummy and auntie to my nephews and nieces 😁. I will always be mother of nations 😁

"7. Some days I cry myself to sleep while other days I just need food and I am my happiest self which is 98% of the time 🫢.

"8. I believe in God’s promises and find comfort in the words written in Exodus 23v26 and Deuteronomy 7:14 .

"9. I believe that one day I will be celebrated on this page same way I celebrate other moms .

"10. Until then, I will never stop celebrating others and doing the lord’s work which is sharing my journey..."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail married woman's post

Babylin_golda30 said:

"Hmmmm you story is the same as mine. I have never been pregnant in my life and my marriage is 5 years the worst of it is that my husband has gotten a child form another woman and he just told me about it after the woman had put to bed. I feel like dying. A part of me leave me everyday I’m loosing it gradually."

Adunniadeeee_ said:

"You can actually adopt, Not every woman will be able to conceive but this country doesn’t understand that… Some of our celebrities went through same until they accept their fate and decided to go adoption or Ivf or even surrogacy… It is well my sister, BE HAPPY."

F**k that sh.it call love 💔 said:

"What might be the cause because am scared too 😢am 23yrs and I have never been pregnant for once and I love children 😭seeing my friends saying they’ve been pregnant and abort it once make me feel -."

🦋cheal🦋 said:

"Take miracle seed I don't know the actual name But it what my anty used Just go to all these local stores and ask Mind you it's purge So if you take it don't leave your house."

Truth said:

"Got married in 2020, wasn’t activated looking for a child but it hit me in 2023 when I didn’t get pregnant, I was still patient, in 2024 I went to the hospital and they said my fallopian tubes were blocked, we started saving for Ivf and decided to do it in may this this year, last week I reluctantly decided to checked bcus I missed my period I’m 6 weeks pregnant."

