Davido has been trending on social media after he lambasted the Osun State Commissioner of Police Umar Abba

The DMW label boss in a series of tweets ranted while using unpleasant words to drag the commissioner of police

Davido's tweet saw a popular lawyer on X comparing the Awuke crooner to Portable Zazu while sharing the only thing that made him different from the street-pop star

Mixed reactions are trailing Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido's comments about the Osun state commissioner of police Umar Abba.

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, February 17, Davido made a return to social media where he lambasted the Osun state commissioner of police while describing him with unprintable words.

The DMW label boss accused the commissioner of failing to respect the rule of law, adding that he is a disgrace to his children.

Davido's viral comments on X, formerly Twitter, came after the sacked chairman of Irewole Local Government, Osun State, Remi Abass, and two others were shot dead by unknown gunmen at the local government secretariat in Ikire.

While Davido has since shown remorse by releasing another statement following his viral outburst, the singer has since been facing criticisms online.

Lawyer compares Davido to Portable

A lawyer on X identified Foundational Nupe Lawyer (@egi_nupe___) was among the netizens who berated Davido for lambasting the commissioner of police.

The lawyer who compared Davido to Street Pop star Portable stated that the only difference was that the DWM label boss was richer.

"Remove money, there is actually no difference between this guy and Portable," he tweeted.

The lawyer's tweet has since gone viral with many of Davido's fans knocking him for comparing their favourite to Portable, who has been declared wanted by the Ogun state police.

Reactions as lawyer compares Davido to Portable

Read the comments Legit.ng captured below:

AladejanaDeji said:

"There is a big difference. At least Portable admits he doesn't have sense and is open to being corrected."

Lattylibraa reacted:

"He should be invited by now his excesses too much."

KingsleyIyamu6 reacted:

"Remove suit way you wear. There’s no difference between you and @DeeoneComedian."

ferdicson4u commented:

"So he should not react to disorders and the death of his fellow Osun indigenous people// who made u a lawyer?"

Bigraph101 said:

"E be like you know like this your account."

NwanevuBrianda1 reacted:

"People that don’t have money always the envious ones and would twist things to ridicule the ones that have money just to bring them to their level or even lower level."

charles_maney said:

"Yu are a big full."

issue2041 commented:

"I talk am say the way he called the commissioner out is very wrong and rude too. He infact dragged the children to it.. sense no too Dey na why wizkid no like am."

Portable responds to warrant of arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable broke his silence after he was declared wanted by the police over the assault of Ogun state officials.

He asked the police for evidence that he assaulted some officials.

The Zeh Nation boss bragged that he did not kill anyone. He also asserted that if anything happened to him, it would be a big problem.

