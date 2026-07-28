Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published a step-by-step guide for students planning to apply for a study permit for Fall 2026 or Winter 2027

Applicants must secure a letter of acceptance from a designated learning institution and, in most cases, obtain a provincial attestation letter before submitting

IRCC requires all applicants to apply online and warns that some supporting documents can take weeks to obtain, making early preparation essential

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has outlined the key steps prospective international students must follow to secure a Canadian study permit.

The government urged those targeting Fall 2026 or Winter 2027 enrolment to begin preparations immediately.

IRCC guidance outlines key steps international students follow to secure a Canadian study permit for Fall 2026 and Winter 2027. Photo credit: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, published by IRCC, covers everything from document collection to the final submission of the application, and makes clear that applying early with a complete file is the most effective way to avoid delays.

What to prepare before applying

The first step is obtaining an official letter of acceptance from a Canadian institution. Students must confirm that the school they plan to attend appears on Canada's list of designated learning institutions before accepting any offer.

Beyond acceptance, most applicants will need a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter (PAL/TAL) to include with their application. Students heading to Quebec must instead obtain a Quebec Acceptance Certificate (CAQ). In most cases, institutions require students to accept their offer and pay tuition fees before issuing this letter.

Applicants must also gather proof of identity, covering valid passport details and two recent passport-sized photographs for themselves and any family members travelling with them.

Proof of funds is another mandatory requirement. Applicants must show they can cover tuition, housing, food, transport, and other living expenses for the full duration of their stay, without relying on employment in Canada. IRCC advises that all financial documents must be recent and consistent with the information provided elsewhere in the application.

While not compulsory, IRCC recommends including a letter of explanation outlining why the applicant wants to study in Canada and demonstrating awareness of the responsibilities that come with international student status.

Depending on the applicant's country of origin and chosen programme, additional documents may be required. These include medical examination results, a police certificate, biometric data, language test scores, and proof of care for minor children already in Canada. IRCC warns that some of these documents can take several weeks, or longer, to obtain, and advises applicants to begin collecting them as early as possible.

How to submit the application

All study permit applications must be submitted online through an IRCC secure account. Paper applications are only permitted for individuals with disabilities that prevent them from applying online, or for those holding identity documents for non-nationals, refugees, or stateless persons.

Applicants can visit IRCC's how-to-apply page, answer a short set of questions about their circumstances, and receive a personalised document checklist. Once registered, they can upload documents, pay the required fees, and track their application status through their IRCC account.

IRCC's Help Centre handles queries related to study permits and temporary resident visas. Global Affairs Canada and EduCanada play no role in the study permit application process.

Provincial Attestation Letter or Quebec Acceptance Certificate supports applications and confirms institutional approval. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UK announces new student visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom has revised the financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants, retaining strict proof-of-funds rules for most African countries while granting limited exemptions to nationals of Botswana, Mauritius, and Tunisia.

The updated guidance, published by the UK government on Monday, July 27, 2026, sets out which nationalities may apply without submitting financial evidence upfront.

Source: Legit.ng