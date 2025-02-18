Nigerian singer Portable has cried out over his recent travails in life after he was declared wanted by the Ogun state government

The music star took to social media to claim that he was under spiritual attack while sharing a photo of his injury

Portable’s spiritual attack claim was met with mixed feelings on social media as netizens advised him on what to do

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has blamed spiritual attack for his troubles with the Ogun state government.

Recall that the Zazu crooner was recently declared wanted in Ogun state after he allegedly beat up some government property inspectors who asked for necessary documents for his building.

Nigerians react as Portable claims he's under spiritual attack after Ogun state declares him wanted. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

After his wanted poster went viral, Portable took to his Instagram stories to share the reason for his problems. According to the Tony Montana star, he needs God to save his life because he is under spiritual attack. Portable also begged the Ogun state government to forgive him.

The Zazu crooner then added that he had been hospitalised for days while praying for God to show him mercy for his children’s sake. Portable said all of these with a photo showing a big injury on his back.

In his words:

“All this evil thing wey dey happen to me na spiritual attack, God save my life. I’m facing a lot of sickness all over my body, I’m taking care of myself pain in my body. Make Ogun state government forgive me.”

“Na hospital I dey all these days. God pls because of my children don’t let my enemy shame me.”

“Pain will go, joy go come. Oluwa segun, people I help don’t appreciate me. ”

See the screenshot of Portable’s post below:

Portable shares photo of his injury. Photo: @Portablebaeby / IG

Source: Instagram

See his video:

Reactions as Portable says he’s facing spiritual attack

Portable’s plea for forgiveness and claim of being under spiritual attack was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians.

Ifefirewamiricharityfoundation said:

“Go back to the throne of grace …. You need to know Only Jesus saves. Plead for Gods forgiveness. It is well.”

Goldwealth_001 said:

“Sha go to the station first.”

K.dott3x said:

“When he Don ready. E go go Station. Who him won dey Gaslight?”

Llllllarf wrote:

“No you are a man and I love this don't be scared beg everyone and stay lay low man you are born to be great believe me you need God apart the money you have and you will have more just free all the friends you are with in the past few 2years and try and fix yourself in a class or university believe me your mindset will change for good man.”

Narrycollections wrote:

“This guy no no say dem dey handcuff person and bed together inside hospital 😂.”

Korede_coded said:

“Give police location of the hospital first make they come check on you.”

Aguwoo_cha1 said:

“Normally na wahala you take they get fame and attention.”

Lordrulez_olorunwa said:

“He should seek God's face, he ran out of grace.🔥”

Mz_temmmmy wrote:

“Go and beg your wives first, beg dami, beg us..... becoz since the day olamide make you shine, you no let us rest.”

Geminiqueenadepoju said:

“You never ready😂if you are truly ready you will go to police station and surrender yourself.”

White woman begs for Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured an English woman pleading for Portable weeks after the singer and his men assaulted some officials of Ogun state.

In the recording, the woman said that she had advice for the people in Nigeria, and spoke about Portable.

Fans laughed at the woman in the comment section and shared their takes about her move and video. Some suggested that she was Elizabeth Joyce on Portable's Instagram handle.

