Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has taken a moment to reflect on her relationship with her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux

Recall that the two lovebirds celebrated both their traditional and court wedding in Tanzania, filled with their family and friends

Priscilla, in a recent spoke on how the first man she introduced to the world became her husband, triggering directions online

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, is celebrating a key milestone in her love life as she reflected on her marriage to Tanzanian musician Juma Jux.

Legit.ng reported that the lovebirds had an opulent wedding in Tanzania.

Priscilla recently took to Instagram to express her appreciation, noting that the first man she ever introduced to the public later became her husband.

The young influencer highlighted how her faith in God has been rewarded

In a touching Instagram story Priscy, she wrote:

“The first man I introduced to y’all became my husband. My God doesn’t disappoint.”

Priscilla Ojo’s gratitude for her husband trends

Priscilla's relationship with Juma Jux had been a trending topic for months before they made it official. Fans filled social media with congratulatory messages, hailing her love story and the couple's fairytale wedding.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akpajosephine wrote:

"Yes ooo make she brag well , I wish to help her brag well ,she really well God bless this union for me now and forever.....I love the bragging since u don't know the difference between bragging and thankful....."

mobatcakes reacted:

"And that's why we're so proud of you Ajoke mi. He will be your only husband and it's forever by God's grace."

lavanamoe said:

"To think that they had only met in June, barely one month before she posted him. Congratulations girl."

_belinda___25 wrote:

"It’s not easy my darling 😂. Some people can’t relate. All sons of Solomon in their lives showing them pepper."

kimj.ones901 said:

"Awwww the way she’s happy that she’s married ehn, as young as she is 😢 God will bless your home forever Pricilla."

bieniunity said:

"Ur are very lucky my dear, May God bless ur new home."

ladycecezee said:

"All of them insulting single mothers,where una dey? Pinkin when get sense get sense. And no be all mother sit down dey look their kids,they pray so hard for good things too happen."

hollayinka18 reacted:

"No sampling sampling around.May ur joy be permanent in Jesus name."

