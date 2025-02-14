Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Benin City, Edo state - Reverend Leo Olu martins, a pastor and relationship expert, has listed seven reasons why the deputy majority leader of the Edo state house of assembly, Natasha Osawaru, "should not even consider" music star Innocent Idibia (2baba).

In a recent Facebook post, Olu martins said, among others, 2baba, also known as Tuface, "is a serial heartbreaker".

Read the cleric's full post below:

"Seven reasons why Natasha should not even consider Tuface:

Tuface is a serial heart-breaker who doesn't understand what commitment in matters of emotional interaction and conjugal stability is all about. Tuface likes romantic flashy beginnings that puts him in the spotlight as a lover boy but soon gets bored when all the honey in the moon has been licked. Tuface can never give his all to Natasha seeing that he must give quite a bit of himself to his baby mamas and their children who are in constant demand for his resources, time and attention. Benue men by culture don't understand parking their vehicle in one garage. They naturally like multiple parking lots. They are like people who are O+ blood group - general donors. Tuface is a spent emotional force ( although a good musician) with too much of excess baggage. Natasha is young fresh and vibrant. She shouldn't allow Tuface to drag her down the dark aisle of instability that characterizes music icons like what Bobby Brown did to Whitney Houston. Tuface likes flashy, independent strong women who have their own independence and once they give up that independence and fall for his emotional control, he moves to the next woman like a sportsman collecting laurels. Finally Edo women are known to be home builders and not home breakers. Getting entangled with Tuface will throw her directly into the controversy of contributing to Tuface's notorious home scenario with Annie which is currently in tatters. Trust me on this Natasha this journey isn't worth it.

Implication of 2baba's relationship with Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gimba Kakanda, senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on research and analytics (office of the vice-president), said this might not be the best time for 2baba to "advertise" his new love interest.

Kakanda expressed concern that 2baba's public confirmation "would only subject her (Osawaru) to fierce cyber-bullying".

