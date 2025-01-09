Timini Egbuson is an interesting actor who has played some notable roles which have warmed his way to the hearts of his fans

Aside from his talent, he has ensured he stayed off online drama and rocks classy outfits that get his fans to drool over him

Legit.ng assesses Timini Egbuson's fashion sense and some of the moments he dazzled his fans with his gorgeous looks

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has impressed his fans over the years with his acting skills and ability to mesmerise his fans with his magnificent attires.

With his simple but admirable haircut, the movie star rocks attires that exudes luxury and class. He also knows how to combine his outfits with the right accessories that causes him to be the cynosure of eyes.

Legit.ng checks through the actor's wardrobe and picks some of his ravishing outfits in recent times.

1. Timini Egbuson looks dapper in glamorous outfit

37-year-old Timini does not need to wear outfits that are too sophisticated before he impresses his fans. He rocked a red jacket that was creatively designed with large collars, and he combined it with stylish baggy trousers.

He noted that the outfit was made by designer Dimeji Ilori and he complemented it with cool glasses. As he shared the photos on his Instagram page, he said that he was ignoring the risks and focusing on the results.

2. Timini Egbuson rocks traditional outfit

The film star is known for his casual and corporate outfits but this time, he decided to rock a magnificent kaftan attire on a white cap. According to the actor, he is steady chasing his goals, and while at it, he will still look good.

Actresses Rahama Sadau and Etinosa Idemudia, and former Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty Tukura were among the celebrities who hailed Timini Egbuson for his distinct look and described him as an Alhaji.

3. Timini Egbuson shines in elegant Agbada

The role interpreter was not yet done with his traditional looks as he wore a glamorous blue Agbada that left his fans awestruck. He said that he displayed this African apparel when he travelled to Dubai and made a fashion statement with it.

Timini showed that he does not only wear dashing outfits but he knows how to deliver lovely poses during his photoshoot session.

4. Timini Egbuson glows in classy suit

The actor made his fans excited as flaunted his dapper look in a designer suit made by Deji and Kola, and styled by Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry.

Timini revealed that anywhere he enters, he gets a big introduction. He added that he wore his outfit for a special event to celebrate the 60th birthday of filmmaker Mosunmola Abudu, aka Mo Abudu, and her 20th year in business, in partnership with the US Consulate.

The film star, who is the younger brother of actress Dakore Akande, said that exclusive launch of Lagos Canvas couldn’t have been complete without BadboyT, as he describes himself.

5. Timini Egbuson shows swag in simple attire

Timini proved that he could shine in simple outfits as he wore a shirt and short. His black shoes and face cap blended perfectly with his attire which got him the attention of his colleagues and fans.

Aside from his sister Dakore, actresses Shaffy Bello, Ego Nwosu, and Efe Irele, and fashion designer Swanky Jerry, among others, made palatable comments about his outfit.

Fans react to Timini Egbuson's look

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Timini's look became a topic of interest among fans and observers on social media.

Despite the attention surrounding his appearance, he has continued to push his craft in the Nollywood industry.

His confidence and self-assurance are evident in his performance, talent, hard work, and dedication.

