Nigerian actor Freddie Leonard shared with his fans and followers the journey back to his alma mater, High School Ikeja Lagos, to visit his old teachers

Freddie, who finished from the institution in 1998 and decided and revealed that he and some of his old classmates decided to give back to the school

A video that since caught the attention of many saw the actor conversing with the pupils about their future and life decisions

Nigerian actor Freddie Leonard visited his alma mater Oregun High School Ikeja Lagos recently and it was a moment to cherish.

The actor shared a video of his enroute and noted that he and a couple of former High schoolmates decided to give back to the school.

Frederick Leonard had a brief chat with students of his alma matter. Credit: @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

The sensational footage captured the appreciative moments of the school teachers, who claimed that most of the facilities they enjoyed within the school premises were provided by their former pupils.

Freddie, who was a class of 98 from the institution, also spoke to the students on the importance of their studies and valuing their parents' dedication to make sure that they were in school.

"A few months ago, I and a couple of my former High school mates decided to embark on a GIVE BACK PROJECT, not just to help but also inspire young boys and girls with great potential to become all they desire to become in fulfilment of their Destiny. The appointed day came, and it was good to revisit my Alma mater. OREGUN HIGH SCHOOL. CLASS OF "98."

See his post below:

Freddie Leonard's video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stephi.grams:

"God bless you Papi, only an amazing heart can remember to give back. God reward and bless you and your friends in Jesus Name Amen."

lureen_russell:

"You have a great big heart; no wonder you’re blessed and highly favoured! You’ll always be top of my favorite actors. I’m so very proud of you!"

heyboo722:

"LOVE THIS! IT'S A BEAUTIFUL THING TO SEE YOU GIVING BACK AND GIVING THE YOUNGER GENERATION SOME WISDOM! YOU ARE SUCH AN INSPIRATION AND YOU JUST DON'T REALIZE HOW MANY PEOPLE YOU INSPIRE! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK! YOU ARE A SHINING STAR! KEEP SHINING THE LIGHT FILM LORD! GOD BLESS YOU!"

betty_omohhh:

"I’m so proud of u, u no Dey dull, will see u some day cos I’m sure."

chisycravings:

"God bless you, keep you, cause his face to shine upon you. You will live to reap the fruit of your labour."

chisomsalome:

"Chaii this is humanity ooo, you did well odogwu, Chukwu okike abiama gozierem gi, akpa ama ntanata iseee @freddieleonard."

janiceellis3216:

"Great words of encouragement to the young people."

fra_ncaofficial:

"This is a beautiful initiative. May your name continue to be mentioned in corridors of power. More open doors,lifting, and breakthroughs. More fruitfulness and increase on every side. God bless you."

shirelle_ritchie_uniqueone:

"You continue your be a blessing to the younger generation as our future actors and actresses will then lead and Lear from the best . Blessing your Uniqueone."

plants.3228:

"I loved the words you spoke to the kids. God bless you for giving back. Those kids will never forget the day they meet you."

Peggy Ovire post steamy pics of Frederick with food

Legit.ng earlier reported a steamy post shared by Peggy Ovire, which stirred raunchy reactions online.

The actress shared a photo of Leonard with a plate of food in front of him as she asked her fans and followers a naughty question.

The beautiful actress asked which food she should eat first for the night, a statement which triggered reactions from many of her fans and colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng