Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson's look has become a topic of interest among fans and observers on social media

Despite the attention surrounding his appearance, he has continued to push his craft in the Nollywood industry

His confidence and self-assurance are evident in his performance, talent, hard work, and dedication

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has been a familiar face on Nigerian screens for several years, known for his charming smile and captivating performances.

However, a trendy post about him has sparked a mix of attention and curiosity, with many people noticing his strabismus, a condition that causes his eyes to appear crossed.

Strabismus is an eye disorder in which the eyes do not properly align with each other when looking at an object.

Timini's strabismus is a noticeable aspect of his appearance to some, and it has become a topic of interest among fans and observers.

Timini as fondly called has continued to focus on his craft, delivering impressive performances in his roles. His talent and dedication to his work have earned him a reputation as one of the most promising young actors in Nollywood.

His rise to fame has been steady and gradual, with roles in several notable films and television shows.

Timini has demonstrated his versatility as an actor, taking on a wide range of characters and genres. His performances have been praised for their nuance and depth, and he has become a favorite among fans and critics alike.

He is a talented and dedicated professional who is making a significant contribution to the world of Nollywood.

Social media users react to Timini's look

While some were not new to the strabismus look on his face, others were surprised noticing it for the first time.

"He has chosen to focus on his strengths and abilities, rather than letting his appearance hold him back. His confidence and self-assurance are evident in his performances, and he has become a role model for young actors and fans alike."

"I just noticed this. Despite the look, he has remained committed to his goals and aspirations.

It is his talent, passion, and dedication to craft that truly set him apart a rising star in the Nollywood not this. This strabismus doesn't matter.

"It’s obvious na."

"So I’ve got these eyes and I’m just knowing it’s called strabismus today. And yeah, not everyone with those eyes are ugly, though it’s very hard for people with it to accept that they’re better with those eyes. It’s challenging growing with it but only self esteem can save you."

"First time coming across this word."

"Sinceeee, I’ve noticed it since."

"I’ve once argued with someone the first time I heard them say this, I did not see it cos it was barely noticeable."

"I actually never noticed it."

"Noticed it for the first time in bad boy security."

"Well, you think it’s cute cause he’s cute and have smaller eyes. I have strabismus and I don’t find it cute."

Timini meets Zubby Michael

Legit.ng reported that a few weeks after Timini Egbuson and colleague Zubby Michael were caught up in a debate on who was the biggest actor in Africa, the duo reunited again at Funke Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere in Lagos.

A video also showed the duo embracing each other like brothers.

"You can buy me," Timini funnily admitted as Zubby couldn't help but laugh."

