Actor Uche Maduagwu has lent his voice to the relationship between singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, and his fiancee Natasha Osawaru

The role interpreter said that 2baba did wrong by proposing to his new lover amid the alleged health challenge of his estranged wife Annie Idibia

He noted that 2baba's intention was not good and he asked the singer if he was dating Natasha before he announced his separation from Annie

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to singer Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2baba's proposal to his lover and Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

He said that a good married man should never propose to another woman when his wife is going through a lot.

The movie star described 2baba's act as wicked, adding that if the singer had good intentions, he would not have proposed to Natasha publicly.

Uche Maduaqwu drags 2baba over Natasha

In his Instagram post, Uche said that the African Queen hitmaker needed all the online attention for his gain and to distract Nigerians from asking the right questions.

He questioned the father-of-seven about when he started dating Natasha. He intended to know if it was before he and his estranged wife Annie Idibia separated or while they were still together.

Uche asked 2baba if Annie knew about his new relationship earlier and that was why her attitude towards him changed. According to the actor, any woman supporting 2baba is a witch.

Natasha: Reactions as Uche Maduagwu criticises 2Baba

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Uche Maduagwu condemned 2baba over his proposal to Natasha.

@queendalineattahnma reacted:

"God bless u sir. I feel for annie, she loved that community preeq more than herself. Women stop neglecting ur family because u're now married. If u divorce na ur papa house u dey go.Annie wasn't in good terms with her father's family not even in good terms with her husband's family. God'll let her shine like Queen may, korra obidi."

@faithfulj0urney commented:

"I support you sir.What good is good what’s wrong is WRONG."

@venaero said:

"So his world needs to stop cause she's not feeling fine?what manner of not fine is she?sick sick or self inflected illness?

@zolelwatshukuse reacted:

"Only those go have never gone through a divorce would never understand, especially when there are children involved. I real feel for Annie during this difficult time."

@miz_gold noted:

"Hmmmmm I feel so bad for Annie but who force her to be taking heart drugs."

@sheba1457 reacted:

"A big witch sir. God bless you sir."

Netizens react to 2Baba's lover Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that netizens had reacted to the relationship between singer 2Baba and his lover Honourable Natasha Osawaru.

They noted that despite the many children and baby mamas the African Queen hitmaker has, another woman still wants to marry him.

Recall that 2Baba announced that he had separated from his wife Annie Idibia, and was going to divorce her.

