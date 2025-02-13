Singer 2baba has asked an Edo lawmaker and his lover, Natasha Osawaru, to marry him and he asked his fans to beg her

Many people commented on his post including singer Davido's aide Israel DMW, who showed his support for the African Queen hitmaker

Israel DMW's warm response to 2baba's new love interest provoked Nigerians who tackled some men and their attitude toward women

Singer Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2baba, has admitted that his lover Natasha Osawaru is his world.

He also asked his fans to beg her so that she would marry him. His post caused a buzz on social media and got diverse comments.

Israel Afeare aka Israel DMW, the logistics manager of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, noted that 2baba was welcomed to Benin, Edo state, where Natasha is a lawmaker at the state's House of Assembly.

Israel DMW supports 2baba's relationship with Natasha

Israel DMW's comment was a confirmation that he supports 2baba's union with Natasha. Besides, he is also an indigene of Edo state.

Many people were displeased with Israel DMW's comment and they noted that some men have no regard for women.

Recall that 2baba announced his separation from his wife Annie Idibia, adding that he was seeking a divorce. Their union was blessed with two daughters Isabelle and Olivia.

See 2baba and Israel DMW's statements in the link.

Reactions as Israel DMW backs 2baba, Natasha

Check out some comments as Israel DMW welcomes 2baba to Edo state to marry Natasha Osawaru below:

@uchechukwu_au commented:

"Some Men will support anything cIownery until their wives, daughters, sisters decides to live same or wants to be with who lives same cIownery lifestyle they support. Then they will know what is right and wrong."

@website_mobileapp_developer reacted:

"One thing i will always say is; my fellow men pls 1 man to 1 woman forever is the best and peaceful without baby mama drama. Anyways what do i know?"

@real.princess___ commented:

"Una say birds of the same feathers dey do wetin?"

@kordlyn reacted:

"The most painful part is, she will still marry him."

@tbeautyboss commented:

"Imagine the non.sense his ex wife had to deal with? Very fuuulish boy. God saved her she didn’t have kids either him before moving on because what if they came bearing his brains?"

@tbeautyboss reacted:

"Just because you mother gave birth to you in the business and introduced the rest of the females in your family to the business doesn’t mean life starts and ends in your body."

@ucee_luv said:

"Isreal prayer be say make every couple divorce. As e marriage spoil make everybody own kuku spoil.'

Netizens react as 2baba's Natasha trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that netizens had reacted to the relationship between 2baba and his lover Honourable Natasha Osawaru.

They noted that despite the many children and baby mamas the African Queen hitmaker has, another woman still wants to marry him.

Recall that 2Baba announced that he had separated from his wife Annie Idibia and was going to divorce her.

