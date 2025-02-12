Nigerian music icon 2baba and his new lover Natasha Osawaru are reportedly welcoming their first child

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus in a concise post online made the shocking revelation about the duo

This new update came hours after the Afrobeats legend confirmed the romance rumours going on between him and Natasha

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus has claimed that Nigerian music legend 2Baba Idibia and his new partner Natasha Osawaru are expecting their first child.

This comes after the singer recently addressed dating rumours involving Natasha Osawaru on Instagram.

New report claims that 2Baba Idibia and Natasha Osawaru expecting their first child. Credit: @2babaofficial

The couple had earlier sparked dating rumours after a video appeared online showing them at a Lagos club, following 2Baba Idibia's divorce announcement from Annie Idibia.

Meanwhile, the duo’s popularity grows as word spreads that they are expecting their first child.

According to Stella Dimoko Korkus, 2Baba and Natasha are in love and want to marry, with close acquaintances stating that they are expecting their first child.

“Singer Tuface Idibia And Lover Hon Natasha Igbinedion Are Pregnant. Tuface Idibia, the Singer you cant stop talking about (at the moment) and Honorable Natasha Irobosa Igbinedion of the famous Igbinedion family of Benin Kingdom are in love and about to start a family......

“They are pregnant with their first child and the singer confessed in a video early Tuesday February 12, 2025 morning that he loves her and wants to marry her.

“Tuface is estranged from his wife Annie and announced on January 27, 2025 that they have been separated for a while and are headed for Divorce.”

Reports on 2baba’s Natasha Osawaru expecting a child trend

ms_ujah said:

"One thing 2baba gon do is get u pregnant 😂 congratulations to them o."

seyigab3 wrote:

"So this is why he's so mean to the wife of his youth? Does he think Annie did not find other men attractive during the course of their marriage? But she controlled herself...why can't men exercise control over their basic instincts? Anyway Annie will be alright by God's grace."

gorgeous_ola said:

"Oh dear… One thing you can’t take away from Tuface is his fertility. You just gon have his babyyyyyyyyy. Don’t play Another thing, he always knows where the Raw Gold is and he’ll definitely dig ‘em out raw!!"

chef_vlagos wrote:

"Annie will not recover from this… You can’t date 2baba without getting pregnant 😂😂😂😂😂 Congratulations to them."

Smartcollaction said:

"Annie God has liberated you,go and do exploits my darling ❤️❤️ sending you love from here."

victorie.og said:

"Annie has been fighting 2BABA for giving her only girls, and give others boys, if this one now have boy omo e no go funny for Annie mental health o, cos she really wants to have a boy for him.

"I just hope women dey learn from all this? Never abandon your life cos of marriage, never over love and forget yourself, build yourself in that marriage, never have the mentality you must fight for a man to keep a man who can't be keep cos your desperate, women learn o. Cos there is always another woman who wants to take over as long the man can't be kept and u can't force him to be faithful. My own be say make Natasha no come play victim card tomorrow for us o, she should know na father and man for all nations she won enter so o."

wiere_9902: reacted:

"This man is one of the most confused people that have walked this earth."

cynthia007 said:

"A very fertile Benue man.. must be the yams."

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo state assembly

In a previous report, 2baba caught the attention of many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

The Nigerian iconic singer, who announced his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, has been accused online of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly on February 10.

