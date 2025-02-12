Isaac Fayose has joined in the conversation concerning 2baba and his decision to take in another wife

Recall that the singer publicly announced his relationship with 31-year-old Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru Igbinedion

Speaking on the matter, Isaac shared his thoughts about 2baba's new actions following his separation from Annie Idibia

Nigerian internet personality Isaac Fayose has reacted to the ongoing relationship drama between 2baba and Annie Idibia and his decision to take in another wife.

Recall that the African Queen hitmaker had publicly dissociated himself from his wife of 13 years, Annie Idibia without stating his reasons.

The legendary musician recently confirmed the romance rumours with Edo State lawmaker Natasha and has indeed declared his real intentions towards her. Her affirmed his love for her and pleaded with the public to convince her to marry him.

2baba's post attracted attention of netizens as social media users, such as Isaac who gave his full support to the singer.

In Isaac's words:

"If Your Spirit is Telling You, Add to Your Collection, go For it"

Watch the video here:

Isaac Fayose's clip on 2baba gains attention

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@vigorohomesph:

"Me am happy for him ooo. My brother would have died in the hand of a woman in 2017 . We had to divorce her and get him another wife now he is happy. Am a woman yes and I said what I said."

@ladymeymercy:

"Marrying many wives isn't a trophy. Hope you will also wish the same for your girls."

@ijnnaji:

"Well.i don't live with 2baba, if he decides to marry Hon. That's his choice. I no fit judge person marital decision. Only then know wetin dem dey see."

@gov.emrys:

"Polygamy is d best. But the way some men go abt it is wrong.. Yul n tuface no get am right haba naaa..feelings are involved here..take time to get ur woman in line...nawa ooo men sef dey fall my hand."

@realhiskenny:

"Boss always yarning nothing but the truth 🙌❤️."

@amosadoye:

"It's our tradition he can marry as many he likes our fathers do it why all this generation free men to enjoy their life 😂."

@daddy_marvel:

"The west only need to legalize polygmay like they legalize homosexuality, then the world would also embrace polygamy."

@dr_onyeka_n:

"Polygamy is the way forward ."

@streetwhissper:

"Naso. It’s better than stay regretting. Birds don’t get pinned."

@coleoncollins:

"He made a best decision on this... A man or woman should be able to know when his/her marriage is toxic to leave.. Congrats to him."

2baba makes appearance at Edo state assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that caught the attention of many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

The Nigerian iconic singer, who announced his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, has been accused online of dating an Edo state politician.

In what looked like a confirmation of the rumour, the music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly on February 10.

