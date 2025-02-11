Fashion designer Veekee has been receiving backlash since she got married, and it is not stopping anytime soon

The top influencer, who celebrated her wedding anniversary dinner on Monday, February 10 sparked reactions online after she was seen dancing to Teni's new song 'Money'

Veekee, wasted no time in responding to online critics, as she decided who she is and why she would vibe to Teni anytime, any day

Nigerian social media influencer and top fashion designer is in the news again for nothing other than being slammed by online critics.

The media personality who had the most beautiful one-year anniversary dinner with close family and friends on February 10, 2025, got a surprise performance from two of her favourites, Nasboi and Teni Makanaki, real name, Teniola Apata.

Teni performed her 2025 hit single, 'Money' which has taken over the charts, which Veekee James loved and danced to. However, her composure during this time did not quite fit the aesthetics of social media users, who swiftly bashed her.

Reacting to these, Veekee went online to remind her fans that although she is a 'Jesus baby', she will vibe to Teni because she loves her.

She wrote online:

"I'm a Jesus Baby. I;m a Daughter of ZION. I;m a Kingdom Influenecer. ANd Yes, I Loveeee Tenu Makanaki. Zero hypocrisy zone!"

See her post below:

It will be recalled that Tosin Silverdam reacted online to celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James’ recent post. Veekee posted about how women have a lot of standards they set for themselves when it comes to men as she praised her man, Femi.

Tosin Silverdam reacted to the video by undermining Veekee James’ ability to advise singles in her young marriage.

Veekee James' response spurs online reaction

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@official_prince_adams:

"My only anger with you is that you came here to justify yourself. My sister, don’t give a f*ck about their opinions ❤️❤️🙌."

@boots.and.more:

"To look away is human, to shalaye is Devine. Your name is veekee not Devine abeg 😂😂😂 Una too dey worry 🤦🏾‍♀️ it’s a good day to buy boots. 😌🤸‍♀️."

@iamaishasidiqot:

"Darling, it's not about you; it's because it's you! Yes, read that again."

@foodstuffnigeria:

"Teni ke? As in Teni Makanaki? Are there people who doesn’t love her?"

@efya_boafowaa_kumah:

"Veekie sweetheart sometimes kindly ignore."

@lollah_talksbiz:

"I am a Jesus baby and yes I love Teni, Simi and Adekunle gold and their songs, Omawumi, Waje , Yemi Alade,even when Chidinma was born again, I love her and now even more."

Veekee James and Femi mark 1st wedding anniversary

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have marked their first wedding anniversary.

On February 1, 2025, the public figure took to social media to share the great news with a series of adorable photos.

Veekee James explained that it was the day she legally got married as she looked forward to marking her traditional and white wedding anniversary.

