Nigerian blogger Tosin Silverdam has reacted online to celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James’ recent post

Veekee recently posted about how women have a lot of standards they set for themselves when it comes to men as she praised her man, Femi

Tosin Silverdam reacted to the video by undermining Veekee James’ ability to advise singles in her young marriage

Nigerian blogger Tosin Silverdam has tackled celebrity designer Veekee James Atere over her recent relationship advice.

Just recently, the fashion mogul made headlines after she posted a video in which she talked about how many women could be married if they decided to go against their standards of wanting a tall and handsome man who was financially in charge.

This clip spread on social media and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians, including Tosin Silverdam. The celebrity blogger took to his page to post a video in which he addressed the matter.

Netizens react as Tosin Silverdam shuts down Veekee James' relationship advice to singles. Photos: @__tosinsilverdam, @veekee_james

According to Silverdam, Veekee James should not advise single people about marriage. He noted that she has not been married for up to two years before she can give relationship nuggets to singles.

Tosin Silverdam also said he would have understood if Veekee James had already been married for a decade but that it still does not guarantee anything.

In his words:

“But then again, Veekee James is not the one to be advising singles about marriage. When did she even get married? Is it even up to two years that she got married that she’s advising singles about marriage? What does she even know about marriage? She’s still fresh. You can start advising people about marriage when you’ve spent 10 years in your marriage. Even 10 years does not guarantee anything.”

The media personality also said:

“We know the story sha, all these ones she’s saying, how she met Femi and everything, she’s not the person to be advising anyone.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Tosin Silverdam shades Veekee James

Tosin Silverdam’s reaction video to Veekee James’ relationship advice made the rounds online and raised even more comments from fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

lauretta_egboh:

“But to be honest, I love Veekee James yeah, but I think she 'subliminally' undermines or belittles her man. It may not be a conscious act but it's demeaning. She constantly sets low standard for her man and allows people perceive him a certain way. Coming out to tell people your man doesn't flush toilet is appalling. As if that is not enough, you give him few notes of naira to spray in a wedding and then simultaneously hold bundles of dollars to spray in that same way. I don't know if she does it intentionally or accidentally, but it just beats me why you not be conscious about certain utterances or actions regarding your man, especially when it's one that might bring him to ridicule. I just feel Veekee just needs him around for her content and compensated him with gifts to be honest. Because how do you explain certain things??? I know people will come for me but if you look at things from my own perspective, you'll understand where I'm coming from.”

hoyindarmolarmiee:

“Veekee, in case you are seeing this, Keep doing what makes you HAPPY. They will be alright.”

Taaatibg:

“She should just let her husband rest if she respects her husband. Why is she behaving like she isn't man deserving? Did she beg to marry him?😢”

Kaycee_blinks:

“Veekee and setting herself up for drag 😩 I think she enjoys the drama sha.”

sparkles01___:

“Are you people not happy for me?? The need for excess continous public validation tho'.”

Enehjody:

“This is just a typical case of when people don’t like you, they don’t like. Everyone knows she is saying you can’t have it all in 1 man, but they chose to twist the meaning to be that her husband lacks everything on the list. Una go dey alright.”

kitty__klinics:

“She brought this on herself ☹️... sometimes give it a rest 😩.”

Lovelynj3:

“She talks too much.”

Drvivianokiche:

“A man should be the provider and the head of the family, if you like have billions as a woman,cover him in the home and online too, you mustn’t take credit for providing for your home online….. so sorry for the man.”

Veekee James reacts to netizens dragging her

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Veekee James continued to be in the news after her close friend and colleague Prudent Gabriel got married.

At the wedding, Veekee sprayed the couple with dollar bills while her husband sprayed them with naira notes.

This got mixed reactions online, as fans insinuated she was the head of her home. However, Veekee James replied to social media users.

