Former Big Brother Naija housemate Deeone has encouraged Verydarkman to take their fight to court

The reality TV star in a previous report accused the online activist of involving in homosexual relatiohsips

Deeone in a recent video bragged about having pile of evidence against the dark man as he taunted

Big Brother Naija star Aderombi Adedayo Martin known by his stage name Deeone is pleading to be taken to court by popular online activist Verydarkman.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone while speaking about VDM on Nedu's HonestBunch podcast alleged that the critic did not belong to the 'straight' community of men.

Deeone emphatically stated that VDM was into men and it was no news, a comment that went viral across social media.

Deeone begs for lawsuit

In a recent video, the reality TV star took full responsibility for everything he said about Verydarkman on the podcast.

He advised the online critic to take legal action, confidently stating that he had enough evidence to back up his claims.

Deeone however warned the TikToker not to bring anything less than a 10 billion naira else, he would reject it.

He made it clear that he was fully prepared for whatever clash ahead.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the online critic in a video he shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 11, revealed several people have been sending Deeone's comment to him while urging him to sue for defamation.

VDM stated that he wouldn't take legal action or use the police against Deeone.

Internet users react to Deeone’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

musteemusic said:

"Why not just move from 1b to 10b straight 🤣 you don make me miss my neighbors fight."

adeoluolatomide wrote:

"Am I the only one who likes this guy??? So unbelievable! "

amshadow reacted:

"Deeone Kai nau😂. Otunba stubborn😊 I never see who stubborn reach you before."

creativeoliver said:

"When lawsuit come now na they you go know say this mumu neva see 5M complete before."

rukayat.iyanda.311 wrote:

Deeone na the weapon fashioned against vdm 😂make him too feel as he Dey be for body."

lifeofgold3 said:

"Them no dey defeat you… but you lose for big brother… abi na one on one fight you dey talk about? Make VDM help you use blow re-arrange your hair line."

VDM flies in private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the critic shared a video of him onboard a private jet.

In the video, VDM shared moments of the luxurious flight alongside his friend Kokopee.

Another clip showed the moment an air hostess served the duo a variety of finger foods, including chicken wings, drumsticks, and sandwiches.

