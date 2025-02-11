Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina was allegedly seen in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sunday, February 9, and a video of her was shared online

In the video, she was chatting with some ladies as they relaxed at the Life Grand Cafe in Waterfront, Cape Town

Some South African residents blasted Chidimma, adding that she was a foreigner who sneaked back into the country after winning Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Miss Universe Nigeria and the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has been dragged by South Africans after she was allegedly spotted in their country.

In a video circulated online, Chidimma was reportedly having a good time as she bantered with ladies at the Life Grand Cafe in Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa.

Mixed reactions as Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, was allegedly spotted in South Africa. Image credit: @chichi_vanessa



A South African resident Kwena Moleka claimed that Chidimma left the country using unscrupulous channels and returned boldly.

South Africans drag Chidimma Adetshina

According to Kwena, Chidimma disregarded the laws of the country and displayed a despicable attitude towards those she and her mother allegedly victimised in the fraud they committed.

Kwena blamed the Home Affairs Border Management Agency’s operations and noted that they were questionable. She added that Cape Town was known for harbouring international criminals.

Consequently, the netizen said that the Home Affairs was enabling foreign nationals to disregard the rule of law. Other peeps lambasted Chidimma Adetshina and claimed that she could not stay back in Nigeria.

See Kwena's tweet below:

See another netizens' tweet below:

Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's presence in South Africa

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions that trailed Chidmma Adetshina's alleged visit to South Africa.

@Leon_Schreib commented:

"Nothing has changed at home affairs, you guys still take bribes from Nigerians. Why is Chidimma back in South Africa?"

@QueenyIle reacted:

"It is like you people forget she didn’t commit a crime but her mother did, and she has a diplomatic passport as a Miss Oceania and Africa. So, what do you expect? Illiteracy is very bad."

@UnlimitedEniola commented:

"You are a disgrace. We are standing with you but you are against us. Hate will be the end of you."

@proudafrika noted:

"Why are people so stupid? She has a Nigerian passport and thus legally here."

@Arhcent said:

"She’s Miss Africa, your queen. Show some respect."

@motoks2 stated:

"80% of black South Africans are nothing but hater and bigots. White South African should run them over."

@victorjesse008 commented:

"I am always happy seeing black South Africans crying every given moment. They can only make noise but can't kill a fly."

@Samuel001 said:

"If arrested, she will cry."

Chidimma Adetshina: South Africans apologise to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 'Bolt war' between South Africa and Nigeria took a new turn, with some South Africans apologising to Nigerians.

It all started over Miss SA Chidimma Adetshina's issue as some South Africans decided to make fake cab requests to waste the time of Nigerian drivers.

Nigerians decided to retaliate, and it affected operations in South Africa, leading to some of their citizens allegedly apologising.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

