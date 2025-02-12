Chidimma Adetshina's return to South Africa after emerging as Miss Universe First Runner-Up has continued to trend on X

Some South African netizens have been calling for the sack of the Home Affairs Minister after spotting the beauty queen in the country

South Africans have also been signing petitions against the minister stirring reactions from many including Nigerians

The return of Miss Universe First Runner-Up 2024, Chidimma Adeshina to Cape Town has seen some South Africans calling for the removal of their Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber on social media.

This comes after a viral video allegedly showed Chidimma hanging out at a café in Waterfront, Cape Town, triggering some South Africans as they queried how she ‘’managed'' to re-enter the country.

South Africans ask their Home Affairs Minister to resign. Credit: chichi_vanessa/africandemoc

Recall that in 2024, the SA's Department of Home Affairs claimed that an investigation had found that there was prima facie evidence that Chidimma's mum might have committed fraud and identity theft.

This saw Chidimma withdrawing from the Miss South Africa competition amid backlash and accusations of her not being a South African.

After stepping down from the Miss SA competition, she received an invite from the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant, which she won.

See a viral post including petitions signed by South Africans against their Home Affairs Minister below:

Reactions as SA calls for minister's sack

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

o_parta said:

"Elon musk and trump are literally about to return your country back to apartheid but it’s Chidinma your concerned about."

IsraelMoukangwe reacted:

"Nigerians will continue seeing SA as playground for their lawlessness with our useless Home Affairs."

waxdigitals said:

"You’re busy chasing Chidinma while your country is dealing with land grabs, economic decline, and racial tensions. Why not sign a petition to fix that? You keep using Black South Africans to fight each other while the real power stays with you."

Sbusiso_Rza wrote:

"Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber must resign with immediate effect! His incompetence and ineptitude have left South Africa plagued with illegal immigration and porous borders. It's unacceptable that he's not performing his duty to secure our nation."

FoxwiseHumba commented:

"She is Miss Africa She is now Nigerian Where is the problem because the citizenship issue problem was caused by her mother and not her. She is now an ambassador for Nigeria with diplomatic passport."

South Africans apologise to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 'Bolt war' between South Africa and Nigeria saw some South Africans apologising to Nigerians.

The online drama started over Chidimma's issue as some South Africans.

Nigerians decided to retaliate, and it affected operations in South Africa, leading to some of their citizens allegedly apologising.

