American rapper Cardi B has shown that aside from associating with Nigerians, she also patronises their works

She slayed in a bodycon dress with heels as she attended the Super Bowl game on Sunday, February 9, 2025

Her outfit was made by a Nigerian designer Mowalola and it got netizens to hail Cardi B's look and her decision to rock a Nigerian brand

American rapper Belcalis Cephus, professionally known as Cardi B, wowed her fans as she displayed the bodycon dress she wore at the Super Bowl game.

At the Super Bowl, Cardi B wore a dress made by Nigerian designer Mowalola. Image credit: @iamcardib

She was glammed up by a Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, better known as Mowalola, who did justice to her look.

The game was held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, Louisiana, United States. Cardi B looked stunning in her attire which she combined with a gorgeous hairstyle and makeup.

The Super Bowl game saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Cardi B rocks dress by Nigerian designer

Mowalola was born on March 25, 1994, and she is based in London. Her bold and creative designs have placed her among the top names in the industry and made her sought-after by notable clients.

In an Instagram post, many people hailed Cardi B for rocking a Nigerian designer's outfit and they gave her an Igbo name.

See Cardi B's outfit below:

Reactions to Cardi-B's outfit by Nigerian designer

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Cardi B rocks a dress made by a Nigerian designer Mowalola.

@rose_plus_home commented:

"I love single Cardi B."

@socially.corey reacted:

@sondregalore commented:

"You’re litty, you’re pretty, and you’re running this city."

@posterboyfordior stated:

"Can we get a Louboutin X Cardi shoe collection already?"

@socially.corey reacted:

@ammeliad6366 commented:

"Cardi B is our cousin nahhhh."

@musebysvc noted:

"Africa to the world."

@siamara2018 reacted:

"I love this. Chioma B."

Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake was taken to new levels at the Super Bowl Halftime performance.

The Canadian rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Serena Williams, crip walked on the main stage as Kendrick Lamar performed the diss track, Not Like Us

Videos of Serena Williams’ dance moves at the Super Bowl trended on social media and raised a series of reactions.

