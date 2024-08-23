The Bolt Wars between South Africa and Nigeria has taken a new turn, with some South Africans apologising to Nigerians

It all started over the Miss SA Chidimma Adetshina issue when some South Africans decided to make fake cab requests to waste the time of Nigerian drivers

Nigerians decided to retaliate, and it affected operations in South Africa, leading to some of their alleged citizens apologising

Social media was buzzing with excitement after Nigerians retaliated towards South Africans who started the Bolt Wars amid Chidimma Adetshina’s issue.

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina, a lady of Nigerian descent, was forced to withdraw from the Miss SA 2024 pageant after many South Africans antagonised her on social media.

Chidimma then accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which triggered some petty South Africans to take steps, including ordering fake Bolt rides in Nigeria and cancelling them to waste the time of drivers.

Nigerians react as South Africans reportedly apologise for starting Bolt Wars. Photos: @chichi_vanessa, @RealTobiAkinbo / X

After Nigerians caught wind of the situation, they retaliated by ordering several cab rides in South Africa, thereby causing traffic jams, wasting the drivers' time and generally halting some activities. Some Nigerians even claimed to have ordered items to be delivered to random addresses in South Africa with the pay-on-delivery option.

South Africans apologise to Nigerians

After many Nigerians got on the Bolt Wars trend and started to order fake rides and items in South Africa, some of them allegedly took to social media to apologise.

One X user with the username @Itz__Rito, claimed to be a South African and lamented about getting deliveries for items that were not ordered:

Another netizen, who identified themselves as Tumelo, claimed that they had to walk to work because they couldn’t order a ride:

Nigerians react as South Africans allegedly apologise

After reports made the rounds that a few South Africans apologised to Nigerians on social media, netizens dropped their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Businessgrowthsquare:

“Let their president dance gwo gwo gwo! Only then will we forgive them.”

partypacksby_yetty:

“South Africa should have asked for past questions from Ghana about Nigerians😂.”

Laviva_mandi:

“Who can epp me type this in yoruba? If una come this life again, una no go try this thing ever 😂.”

psycho_shades:

“Na all of them dey use bolt and Uber? No along?😂.”

oziomanwughala:

“Fellow Nigerians, it's OK please. Let's forgive them. E no dey hard them to start unaliving our people that side. Please o. Let's exit while the ovation is loudest👏🏾👏🏾 👏🏾.”

krs_tyana:

“You go low. We dig oil 😂.”

Gifttyofficial:

“😂😂😂😂😂 I love it. Next time don't be sill*y.”

Lifeof_purity:

“Serves them right 😂😂😂😂 first to do no Dey pain.”

Pandacakes_ng:

“Lesson:Don’t play with people that started the year with a strong motto-No gree for anybody…😂.”

Gentlelion_14:

“People have started calling SA ambulance and police emergency 😂😂😂.”

sncshoesnbags:

“This is thunderBOLT 😂😂.”

Mayorsoj:

“Make northerners join make everywhere burst.”

Chidimma Adetshina returns to Nigeria

Videos showing the moment Chidimma Adetshina arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, from Cape Town have emerged online.

In one of her interviews at Lagos airport, the former Miss SA finalist revealed the last time she was in Nigeria and also shared what she intends to do while in the country.

Chidimma Adetshina's arrival and what some Nigerian netizens have tagged as special treatment given to her has caused a debate online.

