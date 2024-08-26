As preparations for the Miss Universe Nigeria's beauty pageant heighten, pictures and videos have emerged online

Some South Africans are following the competition and decided to make mockery remarks at the organisers

They also noted that South African/Nigerian citizen, Chidinma Adetshina, should not have bothered joining the competition

Some South Africans have taken it upon themselves to mock Nigeria's Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Several pictures and videos from the pageant were posted online and the trolls stated that the event looked like a memorial service.

Some X users said it could pass for a secondary school pageant and a local town standard beauty pageant.

According to another netizen, Nigerian/South African contestant, Chidinma Adetshina, should have fought to compete in South Africa's Miss Universe competition.

The hall decoration was also criticised by the trolls with claims that it was worse than a creche decoration.

See the comments and pictures in the slides below:

Nigerians react to South Africans' comments

Several Nigerians have shared their take on the trolls of the South Africans. See some of them below:

@trustroy:

"All this foolishness over photos from a press conference?"

@lamiphenomenal:

“…our girl just needs to come back home” ???? Really! It’s giving Alzheimers, people…pick a lane!"

@lushfro:

"My high school auditorium looked better abeg."

@bigbabyjuls:

"Them don start again o, if Nigerians come for them they start playing the victim card. I just pity Nigerians investing in their country. They are obsessed."

@shantee_attah:

"Wetin SA people dey find, them go soon see am."

@ada_ohb:

"I said the same thing when I saw the decor…We need to do better."

Miss Universe Nigeria invites Chidinma Adetsina

Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after Chidimma Adetshina bowed out of Miss South Africa 2024, Miss Universe Nigeria sent a message to her.

Miss Universe Nigeria, in a social media post, reacted to the backlash Chidimma had faced from South Africans as they extended an invite to her.

Social media users have widely applauded the Nigerian beauty pageant's action as they encouraged Chidimma to return to the country, which she did.

