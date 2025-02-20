Nigerian gospel singer, Lawrence Oyor, has reacted to the viral video of Bobrisky singing his popular Favour song

In a video making the rounds on social media, the minister shared how it made him feel to see the crossdresser sing his song

Lawrence Oyor’s disclosure in the viral video raised mixed feelings among Nigerians as some of them took sides

Nigerian gospel singer Lawrence Oyor, has addressed the viral video of crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, singing his song.

The crossdresser had posted a video online of himself singing the popular Favour track and dancing to it, a move which drew a reaction from the minister.

Another video surfaced online of the gospel musician speaking about how he felt when he saw Bobrisky singing his song. According to Lawrence Oyor, he almost denied the track.

Nigerians react as Lawrence Oyor speaks about Bobrisky singing his Favour song. Photos: @bobrisky222, @lawrenceoyor

Source: Instagram

While speaking to his church congregation, Lawrence Oyor expressed how unexpected it was to see Bobrisky enjoying his song and that it made him doubt himself for the first time.

Photo of Bobrisky. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“I saw one of our guys, the most unexpected guy on the internet singing Favour. I almost denied the song. I know some of you didn’t see it, I don’t know how it got to me, somebody sent it to me. I saw Bob, a very risky Bob singing Favour. I had to watch it like three times, the shock! You too? I have never doubted myself like that before. How?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Lawrence Oyor speaks on Bobrisky singing Favour

Lawrence Oyor’s reaction to Bobrisky singing his viral Favour song was met with mixed feelings. While some netizens were amused, many of them were not pleased with what the minister had to say:

C.h.e.f_j.o.y said:

“I wish I understood the context cause I dare to ask who he is to judge another human?? He doesn’t deserve Favour ?? The song is for a selected few ??”

Winie_lawrence wrote:

“I was going to complain until i watched till the end and understood the message he was trying to pass.. sometimes make una dey try under things before jumping into conclusions like i almost did. Shalom ✌️.”

Ese.ariremuu said:

“I don't need to watch the whole clip.."I almost denied my song" "Even youuuu". Lol those were very judgemental remarks.”

Official_mrwealth said:

“This message is very simple. He is trying to say that for someone like BOB to be singing His song, someone He least expected then GOD MUST BE UNTO SOMETHING. In other words, God is reaching the most unlikely with the song, which is exceeding His very own expectations. Social media people? I’d never imagine how we assimilate things.”

Ovems said:

“For bob to sing the song, it means God is doing something. His message was very straightforward. I don't get the criticism in the comments.”

Alaga.amuludun said:

“Pls listen and understand the message many of you like jumping and creating negative narrative.”

Kemie__ said:

“Rubbish talk! What happened to “inclusion”?”

Oluwatosinakinrefon said:

“Na WA ooooo..so he isn't human abi kini…”

Olu_damilola_ said:

“Na because the song favour am nah😂😂😂.”

Inem___ said:

“As Bob is not a human being or what?”

Lawrence Oyor's song dominates Spotify chart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lawrence Oyor recently trended across social media platforms following a milestone his song Favour attained in the Nigerian music industry.

Favour, the latest song by Lawrence Oyor, who is married to Darasimi, the daughter of Christian actor and producer Mike Bamiloye, emerged as the most streamed Nigerian song of 2025 on popular music streaming platform Spotify, a rare achievement for the gospel music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng