Dancer Lil Smart's biological mother has cried out for his release in a trending video on social media

Lil Smart's mum who disclosed she is a single mother called on Nigerians to come to her a

The dancer's mum's video comes after his recent arrest by the Nigerian Police for cyberbullying

Nigerian dancer and influencer, Idowu Smart Emmanuel, better known as Lil Smart is making headlines over a viral video of his mother tearfully begging for his release from detention.

Recall that the police confirmed Lil Smart's arrest on January 28, revealing the dancer was charged with cyberbullying and allegations against his former label boss, Naira Marley.

Recall that Lil Smart in January 2025, made bold claims against Naira Marley, Zinoleesky and the Marlian boss' associates, alleging that they kidnapped, assaulted and robbed him of $300.

Lil Smart's mum cries for help

In a tearful video that was recently spotted on social media, Lil Smart’s mother called on Nigerians to come to her rescue.

She revealed that she was a single mother with no one to help her with her son's release.

"I am the biological mother of Lil Smart who was arrested on the 28th. I don’t have anybody but God; please help me, I am a single mother and I don’t know anybody. Please help me, I beg you,” she said, crying in the video.

Watch video as Lil Smart's mother cries for help:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan had also waded into Lil Smart's arrest while sharing how the dancer's mother has been crying following his detainment.

Reactions as Lil Smart's mum cries for help

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, with some netizens expressing concerns for her.

Read the comments below:

temmy__collections__ said:

"Before u enter any trouble always think of where u are coming from."

da__vibez wrote:

"Mummy leave am there he go collect update."

geespacebabs said:

"How can some people not think of their family first before doing some things?Especially when you know your family is only capable of coming out in public to seek help on your behalf!"

ijiekhuamen wrote:

"Naira no gree ooh, after him go for wunmi for giving wrong information that you kpai Mohbad."

itspopolee commented:

"Why do people like to play pity cards?this boy knew what Naira had passed through just because of Mohbad death and he went ahead to chase clout that will cause more harm to him and his career.you don’t chase clout with what is causing pain in peoples heart.he needs to learn that lesson."

realkemokemo said:

"This is the kind of mother giving our gender bad name, train your child the way he should go, no more pity party let him account for his decision."

What Lil Smart said about Burna Boy

Legit.ng reported that the dancer expressed a wish about Burna Boy amid his feud with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

Lil Smart had cried out that his former boss and his signee wanted to kidnap him and shared how he escaped.

He noted that he wished to be part of Burna Boy's camp because of how he was treated.

