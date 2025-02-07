Nigerian dancer and Naira Marley’s former associate, Lil Smart, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF)

A press statement was released by the police, detailing how the dancer was picked up over a petition filed by Naira Marley

Lil Smart was accused of cyberstalking and defamation of the Marlian Music boss and netizens reacted to the development

Only days after dancer Idowu Smart Emmanuel aka Lil Smart was declared missing, the Nigerian police announced his arrest.

On February 6, 2025, a press statement was issued by the police, and it was revealed that Lil Smart was arrested after a petition was filed against him by singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

According to the police, Lil Smart was arrested for alleged criminal defamation, cyberstalking, cyberbullying and falsehood against Naira Marley. It was disclosed that the dancer had used his Instagram page to falsely claim that he was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of $300.

The police also revealed in the statement that Lil Smart later admitted that his claims about Naira Marley were false and he did not have evidence to prove his claim. The statement reads in part:

“Investigations revealed that the suspect, using his Instagram handle @lilsmart_ , falsely alleged that he was abducted, assaulted, and robbed of $300, further claiming that Naira Marley had bribed all police officers in Lagos and was involved in credit card fraud. The suspect later admitted in writing that these allegations were false and without evidence to prove his claim. On January 28, 2025, he was apprehended at his residence in Megamound Estate, Ajah, Lagos, and the exhibits involved in this crime were recovered.”

Read the full police statement below:

Nigerians react to Lil Smart’s arrest

The news of Lil Smart’s arrest went viral on social media and some netizens dropped their hot takes. Read some of what they had to say:

Target_30bg said:

“Already with mic you go explain your problem tire una go just wake up Dey create unnecessary drama.”

Chichiosas2 said:

“May God help you and send you help that you need 🙏.”

Big_vibez_0 said:

“He will serve as a good example to others, ungrateful being.”

Mercy_queency wrote:

“@verydarkblackman warm you lil smart. You no hear 😢😢 see wer you dei now. And very dark man was ready to help you. May God no allow us fight with our destiny help ooo.”

Obalo_skido wrote:

“Wel don sir👏👏👏 this boy sabi lie, I can be the witness in court against him👏.”

Snehrich3 said:

“Meanwhile Mohbad filed multiple petition when he Dey alive ,,,but this Eleribu officers no reason him.”

Damola_fund_1417 said:

“Yes!!! At least he said he has proof so make he go show am for court.”

Big_hush_of_ said:

“Very good , the guy so dvmb.”

Maggi66ash said:

“Hope say dem don throw away the key of him cell.”

Trollkingqueen said:

“Where una dey police whn Sammy Larry NAIRA MARLEY bestie is beating Mohbad up and down..shey NAIRA MARLEY won tell us say he no send Agbanipa Sammy Larry?? Ehnn where una dey ..abi Mohbad no write anything con meet una?? Nigeria 🇳🇫 my country wor_st Eva.”

Ofegwuo1 commented:

“Good for him 😂mumu boy way VDM try to help…he will surely learn in the hard way 💯.”

VDM belittles N1m he gave Lil Smart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman expressed regret about how dancer Lil Smart took his N1 million after he proposed to handle his physical assault case against Naira Marley.

In a video, VDM shared the conditions Lil Smart's lawyer extended to Naira Marley's management as they sought to resolve the case.

The social media critic also noted that he has invested his money to seek justice for certain individuals and shared what Lil Smart should do with his N1 million.

