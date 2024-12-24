Verydarkman has expressed regret about how dancer Lil Smart took his N1m after he proposed to handle his physical assault case against Naira Marley

In a video, VDM shared the conditions Lil Smart's lawyer extended to Naira Marley's management as they sought to resolve the case

The social critic also noted that he has invested his money to seek justice for certain individuals, hence, he shared what Lil Smart should do with his N1m

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse aka Verydarkman (VDM) has complained about how he gave dancer Idowu Smart, aka Lil Smart, N1m to help pursue his physical assault case against singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marly.

Lil Smart had said he doesn't trust VDM and this made him not to travel to Abuja to meet him after he got his flight fare.

In a video, VDM shared the proposal Lil Smart's lawyer made to Naira Marley's management. He said the dancer's lawyer promised that his client would clarify the incident against Naira Marley on his social media page and also apologise to him.

VDM reads Lil Smart's lawyer's plea

According to VDM, Lil Smart's lawyer asked Naira Marley's management not to press charges against the dancer. The aim was to enable both entertainers to focus on their careers instead of the prolonged litigation. He added that Lil Smart would be refraining from making any further posts about Naira Marley and the singer was expected to do the same.

In a nutshell, he said Lil Smart lied. VDM also tasked Nigerians to tag the judiciary to punish the dancer for false accusations against Naira Marley. In addition, his case should be used as a deterrent to others who wish to tarnish other people's names.

VDM also called on media houses and podcast shows to invite Lil Smart to their platforms to explain the reason for his action against Naira Marley. He also knocked him for using his drama with Naira Marley to chase clout, promote his songs, and call for adverts on his social media pages.

Besides, VDM said he has spent his personal money to write petitions for people and he would see his N1m to Lil Smart as one of them.

Watch VDM's video below:

VDM threatens Lil Smart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had sent a stern warning to Lil Smart following the allegations he levelled at Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

Recall that the dancer refused to meet up with the internet sensation after collecting N1 million naira to book a flight.

Lil Smart came forward to share his reasons for not keeping up with their appointment, to which VDM has asked him to provide evidence.

