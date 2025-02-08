Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her man, Juma Jux tied the know in Muslim style on February 7, 2025

So many fun activities have been recorded, but one of them was seeing Enioluwa and a Tanzanian lady have the fun of their lives as she shined her waist for him

The interesting video soon circulated on social media, as any share they take about the hot topic

Nigerians have been getting nonstop tea since Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her Tanzanian man, Juma Jux, tied the knot on February 7, 2025.

Iyabo Ojo has been talking about her preparation for her only daughter's societal wedding for some months now. The first part of the event finally took place, and social media users could not get enough of the sweet moments between the couple.

Tanzanian lady whines huge derrière for Enioluwa at Priscy's wedding. Credit: @enioluwaofficial, @its.priscy

However, Enioluwa, the bride's best friend, has been trending after he shared a video of himself at the event. In the clip, one of the Tanzanian ladies was seen whining her waist vigorously for the content creator, as he happily sprayed her in Tanzanian shilling.

The video soon caught the attention of netizens, who left massive reactions under the post. Some were surprised to see Enioluwa in such a position, considering rumours that have circulated in the media regarding his sexuality.

Enioluwa wrote:

"If you’re waiting for update. I’m busy for now. Signed, management.😁."

Watch the clip below:

See another clip here:

Legit.ng recall how Enioluwa lamented the numerous passcodes required to enter Lagos states. His post triggered responses from those who resonated with it, while others argued it was necessary for security reasons.

Enioluwa's new video with Tanzanian lady trends

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@k8henshaw said:

"ENIOLUWA!!!!!😮😮😮😮😮😮😮 FADA LAWD."

@iamnasboi reacted:

"So no be only food you like? Well this is food sha!"

@iyaboojofespris said:

"Case study 😂."

@folagade_banks said:

"is this what we asked you to go and represent us with at nikkah??! 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️odidi omo ojise olorun ! ehn omo pastor!! enii report to the altar pls!! kireeee!!! infact i am short of words!!!😫😫😲😲😲."

@crownquin_30 chimed:

"That is the happiness behind your friend is taking but you still have her mom as your friend lol."

@toyin_abraham said:

"Enioluwa no wonder u cut video call 😂😂😂 @enioluwaofficial olorinla."

@yolandaokereke said:

"God Abeg 😂😂😂😂😂 let Mummy catch you 😂😂😂😂 this is what you are using het money to do 😮😮😮 @k8henshaw MUMMMMMMMY SEE YA SON."

@kiky_festus said:

"This is not why we sent you there😂 give us updates."

@opeyemi.aladesanmi.90 said:

"This boy no represents us well ooo😂😂😂 what is this 😂😂😂😂."

@slaywithceecee said:

"Nah this yansh part av been waiting for."

Enioluwa opens up about his effeminate side

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa made it to the frontline of blogs with a video of him discussing his effeminate attributes.

During an appearance on the popular Nancy Isime Show, the internet sensation spoke about his younger days and discovering this aspect of him.

The content creator touched on the issue of being bashed over this and pointed out other interesting things about his life that naysayers should focus on.

