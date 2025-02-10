A video showing the moment crossdresser James Brown spotted KWAM 1 at a recent party in Lagos has gone viral

James Brown in the short clip was seen trying to get KWAM 1's as he repeatedly called him 'Daddy'

KWAM 1's response to the crossdresser as well as James Brown's outfit at the party has stirred reactions from Nigerians

Popular crossdresser James Brown aka Princess of Africow, whose real name is James Chukwueze Obialor was one of the guests at a recent party in Lagos where he linked up with Fuji veteran King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM 1.

A social media video showed the moment James Brown approached the stage to greet the Fuji maestro.

The crossdresser while trying to gain KWAM 1's attention as he was busy with his phone, repeatedly called him 'Daddy.'

KWAM 1 upon noticing James Brown responded with a quick smile before the crossdresser left the scene.

Another video showed the crossdresser greeting a traditional ruler at the same party.

According to the reports, the video was from the grand coronation ceremony of His Royal Highness, Oba Ganiyu Adekoyejo Omotayo, as the Fidimolu Olutemowo Of Elepe Land which took place in Ikorodu, area of Lagos state.

Watch video as James Brown pays respect to KWAM 1 at a party below:

Below is another video of James Brown at the party below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that music star Wizkid paid a courtesy visit to KWAM 1 following the death of the Fuji star's mother.

Wizkid also made headlines during his visit to Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, when he conducted a short interview with KWAM 1's children.

Reactions as James Brown hails KWAM 1

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens claim James Brown was trying to take over from his senior colleague Bobrisky, who left Nigeria some months back, read them below:

bigberry0001 reacted:

"Kwam 1 will be like tani daddy weyre."

jerryotor04 said:

"Na who send am . Daddy Daddy Daddy notice me . Bi like fish pie."

bobo_of_lagos_01 wrote:

"Who’s your daddy."

chickydeo_collections_backup reacted:

"Nigeria n glorifying nonsense .abeg make una know add to my anger."

togasproductions said:

"Wetin person no go see after Bob don comot Naija."

tete9ja reacted:

"A man dressed as a woman, in the presence of a king."

herkim80 commented:

"And later una go say make dem respect you .. with this kind of rubbish una dey promote .. nonsense."

kingbaz.ojora wrote:

"@realdonaldtrump Come and see something."

kemmyclassic_79 said:

"Can you imagine the rubbish these so called yoruba elders are promoting? Is this boy supposed to be allowed to sit close to the king at all? Can he dress like this to sit beside the king of Benin?"

James Brown's relationship with Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting James Brown spoke about his relationship with Bobrisky during an interview.

He also spoke about his gender fluidity and why he continued to play both sides of the spectrum.

During the conversation, James was asked if he genuinely liked Bobrisky as a person or if he just used him to chase clout.

