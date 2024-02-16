Controversial Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has finally taken the time to speak about his relationship with Bobrisky during an interview

James Brown was recently on Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask, where he spoke about his gender fluidity and why he continues to play both sides of the spectrum

During the conversation, Isbae U asked James if he genuinely likes Bobrisky as a person or if he just uses him to chase clout

Nigerian crossdresser, actor and skit maker James Chukwueze Obialor, aka James Brown, was recently on Isbae U's YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

While on the show, James Brown spoke about his relationship with his former mentor, Bobrisky.

During the interview, he shared that he had never been friends with Bobrisky and still doesn't seem like one.

James Brown told Isbae U that his relationship with Bobrisky was just a "cordial companionship."

Does James Brown like Bobrisky?

Isbae U, during his conversation with James Brown, asked if the crossdresser likes Bobrisky or if he just calls his name and uses him to chase clout.

James Brown responded, saying he likes Bobrisky genuinely but noted that his senior colleague has a polarizing personality.

He noted that when they fell out, it was mostly from Bobrisky's end. James also clarified why he differs from Bobrisky during the chat with Isbae U.

Watch James Brown's interview on Isbae U's show below:

Reactions trail James Brown's comments about Bobrisky

Here are some of the reactions that trailed James Brown's interview:

@mumbeauty_cr8tz:

"I thought this guy got admission into a university in UK? The card don cut?"

@crysbells_1063:

"Go girl na MAN you be."

@presh_veee:

"Bobrisky is cleaning her Ring light & setting camera now."

@yhemo_lee:

"Kodial companionship he’s so confident! Like that for James."

@iconic_dumebi:

"His audacity is bold. It will leave you in tatters."

@lafiajiexchange:

"As much as we all have something negative to say bout James brown,, we can’t deny the fact that e attends to all questions with simplicity and intelligence."

@tonia.gram_:

"I dont know who's more funny, IsBae U not smiling or James turning to a motivational speaker."

@richard_romanusofficial:

"Him sorry Her,' even dem sef Dey confuse."

@emboossive_cakes_n_events:

"His laugh shows he is confused just as the upcoming influencers."

@tonia.gram_:

"I love the fact that James kept referring to Bob as 'he'."

Crossdresser James Brown Drags Senior Colleague, Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown went online to call out his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bag and go.

James Brown further noted in the viral clip that it was his time to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

