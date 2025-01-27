Afrobeats star Wizkid had a memorable moment at one of his senior colleagues KWAM1’s family house

Legit.ng reported that the Essence hitmaker went on a condolence visit after he failed to make it to the burial of the Fuji artist's late mum

A video making the rounds online showed when the Afrobeats star and K1’s children engaged in an interesting question-and-answer session in their dad’s sitting room

The children of Nigerian Fuji artist King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM1 shared an amazing time with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid during his visit to their home.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid paid his senior colleague a condolence visit following the death of his mother, Alhaja Halima Shadiya Anifowoshe, at age 105.

The aged woman reportedly passed on in the wee hours of January 18, 2025. This news came as an awful shock to the singer and his family. Her burial was held sometime last week and had several top executives in attendance.

Although the Essence hitmaker couldn’t make it to the burial he made up for his absence by paying a visit to the grieving artist.

Videos from the moment spent in KWAM1’s abode showed when Wizkid and the Fuji star’s children engaged in a light-hearted moment.

Some of them took rounds asking him personal questions. One asked if the Grammy winner was a fan of drinking garri and he quickly attested to how much he loves eating the local snack, garri Ijebu specifically.

Another questioned him about his favourite subject and Wizkid revealed that he has always loved literature and English.

They went on to ask him about his favourite artist and the Morayo singer revealed that their father KWAM1 was his “number one”.

They rounded up by asking what he loved most about their dad. Wizkid responded that he admired K1’s music, “his Person and also the messages he passes in his music that represents not just his generation but also the present and beyond”.

Wizkid went on to advise the children to be good of behaviour and always remember and represent the family they come from in whatever they do in life.

Watch them converse below:

Wizkid and KWAM1’s children trend online

Wizkid and K1's kids do TikTok video

Legit.ng previously reported that the relationship between Fuji star, K1 de Ultimate, and Afrobeats singer Wizkid has often made this news.

This time, the Kese hitmaker visited K1 after he lost his mother Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe to the cold hands of death on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Wizkid spent some time with K1 and six of his kids and they had a lovely time creating a TikTok challenge video that was posted online.

