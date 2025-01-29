Actress Precious Osayande has reacted to the Oba of Benin's decision to ban the wearing of Oba, queens’ costumes at ceremonies

In a viral video, Precious Osayande defended the Oba of Benin's action, citing the abuse of the traditional costumes by the likes of crossdresser James Brown

A video of some priest and priestess allegedly laying curses on whoever wears the traditional costumes without being related to the royal family also trended online

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Nollywood actress Precious Osayande has dropped her opinion about the recent ban on the wearing of chieftaincy traditional costumes meant for the Oba of Benin, Oba’s wives, the royal family and titled chiefs by the public during ceremonies.

The Benin Tradition Council listed the banned items to include the round coral bead (lkele), Eben (ceremonial word) and Okuku (head-gear for the Oba’s wives (Queens).

Precious Osayande speaks on Oba of Benin's ban. Credit: prescious.osayande/jamebrownwf/wikipedia/ewuareII

Source: Instagram

PMNews reported that a statement signed by seven palace chiefs described the wearing of the chieftaincy traditional costumes by people who are not a part of the royal family as an abuse and abomination of the Benin customs and tradition.

According to the chiefs, the costumes were being used by “uninformed and disgruntled elements” when performing marriage and burial ceremonies.

A video also went viral online showing some priests and priestesses invoking the spirits of the Benin ancestors on those misusing the Ada and Eben insignias, wearing the Okuku hairstyle without ties to the palace.

Watch the video below:

Precisous Osayande defends Oba of Benin's ban

The actress who defended the ban said there was no difference between the royal family and people who used the traditional costumes.

She also called out crossdresser James Brown, suggesting he was one of the reasons behind the Oba of Benin’s ban.

Osanyade also urged people to take to warning and stop using the traditional costumes.

Watch Precious Osayande's video:

Reactions to Oba of Benin's ban

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

pa.nsy_bby:

"Na James brown,blessing CEO and bobrisky make dem band okuku."

obehisexydiva:

"Exactly no different BTW Royalty and normal person again."

richfabrics_:

"Person Dey when dey do am for abroad well @precious.osayande but I gree as oba swear put !!!! He be wan too much oooo both."

smyfaze:

"Really getting too much I swear! Both werey and mumu dey misused am . Hope una hear now."

kriztian_alex:

"OBA GHATO KPERE!! Isee!!! A kings curse can never be reversed oo let those who have ear let them hear ooo. I no dey if e sup ooo."

oduaki_monique said commented:

"Even bobrisky do okuku too ohh,na wahoo."

phronesis_blessing said:

"It was really getting too much, another one our King 🤴 should banned,you see those ladies that welcoming both goat and fowl at the airport with our traditional attire is so annoying."

Oba Of Benin suspends 6 palace aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that six traditional functionaries of the Palace of the Oba of Benin were suspended from performing their traditional roles.

The palace aides were suspended due to their distortion of historical facts on the connection between the Benin Royal Dynasty and the Ooni of Ife.

As reported by TheCable, they also claimed to be emissaries of the Oba of Benin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng