Olumide Oworu has remembered his childhood friend, Tems, and celebrated her recent award at the Grammys in a post

He shared a throwback picture they took as children and asked fans to identify her in the photo

Many were able to identify both of them in the pictures and shared their opinions about them

Nollywood actor Olumide Oworu has celebrated his childhood friend, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems.

Legit.ng previously reported that Tems won the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammys. While receiving her award plaque, she took a moment to celebrate her mother.

Nigerian actor Olumide Oworu celebrates singer Tems' win at the 67th Grammys with a throwback photo. credit@olumideoworu/@tems

In his post, Oworu mentioned that one of the individuals in the picture had gone on to win a Grammy Award.

The movie star expressed his appreciation to the man who shared the childhood photo of himself, Tems, and some other children taken when they were very young.

Olumide asks his fans question

In the caption of his post, Olumide Oworu asked his fans to guess who he was talking about.

Many took to the comment section to identify Tems and also tried to point out where Olumide was standing in the picture.

A fan mentioned that he could identify him by his ears, while others pointed out the outfit Tems was wearing in the picture.

Recall that a few Nigerian artists have won Grammy Awards in the past. In 2001, Burna Boy won a Grammy Award for his hit Twice as Nice in the Best Global Album category.

Wizkid also won a Grammy Award for Brown Skin Girl alongside American singer Beyoncé.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to Olumide Oworu's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@wildtaylor27 wrote:

"Next Big thing rocking Grey and Red."

@mr_awele wrote:

"The man behind you? I'm guessing that's Kendrick."

@the.corporatemodel remarked:

"That man in Red trouser. No worry Oscar for you @olumideoworu."

@jeddy_d_baller commented:

"And she grew up to have the perfect backside ever."

@glorianexus_ wrote:

"You are on gray round tee and red trouser."

@tranto wrote:

“Omo, this world small."

@danielotabor wrote:

"Mr. Taiwo Obe is a true icon. I was in shock when I saw that he still had the picture."

@adakole.scott wrote:

"Na you for amvca next."

@wealthsmith017 commented:

"Na Olamide ear I use recognize am."

@jumoke_ab wrote:

"So cute. Her mum has always been there every step of the way."

