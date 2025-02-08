Yul Edochie knows how to get on the nerves of his haters by constantly doing things that make him trend

The Nigerian movie star was seen dancing happily to Naira Marley's new song, where he declared that he has was back after being cancelled online

Edochie's clip has generated tons of reactions from social media users, who had much to say under his comment section

Yul Edochie has joined the long list of celebrities who have been vibing to Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola's new song, in which he boldly declared that he was back on the music scene.

Recall that the embattled singer after he got cancelled by Nigerians following the tragic death of one of his former label members. Naira recently released a new song and while many have been complaining about its wide acceptance, the song keeps trending.

Yul Edochie taunts haters, dances to Naira Marley's new song. Credit: @yuledochie, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared by Yul Edochie, a Nigerian movie star, he was seen dancing and enjoying the raw lyrics of the song, while welcoming the singer, adding that he has missed him so much.

Yul wrote:

"My man, Naira Marley, is back. Welcome back, bro. We don miss you."

Watch the video below:

Yul Edochie's clip spurs mixed reactions

Read some reactions from netizens below:

@cherishpeace544:

"This one go pack Aboki iron put for hand."

@ogedouguls:

"He knows when and how to give you all something to talk about 😂😂😂 odogwu nwoke ike😍."

@glamourmimi_official:

"No filter today see your true colors. Old man behaving like a baby."

@dk_young600:

"I never pictured Uncle yul to be a clout chaser oo."

@xcess__power:

"Yul just wan Dey do wetin Dey pain Nigerians."

@khalidgeorgeman9:

"Omo I love this Yul so much.. this guy is full with everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@philchizymodel_realtor:

"Ndi former pastor."

@beautiful_onyinye_utonwa said:

"Ezedike! Na that thing wey dey pain Nigerians u dey like do. ISI okpukpu 1 of Nteje."

@goddid024 said:

"This man knows how to deal with Nigerians.confused and frustrated nation."

Naira Marley posts clip of Ayra Starr

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Naira Marley doubled down as critics blast people listening to his music on social media.

The Marlian Music boss reposted videos of Ayra Starr and Regina Daniels dancing to his song while showing off his YouTube views.

Naira Marley’s posts went viral on social media and raised mixed reactions from several social media users.

