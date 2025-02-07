Nigerian media mogul Toke Makinwa has taken to her social media page to erupt massive reactions on social media

The top media babe, who made headlines after she interfered in Annie Idibia's marital crisis, listed her achievements online

Toke Makinwa stated all the things that makes her a solid 10 out of 10 babe, as she tags herself magic

Toke Makinwa has been constantly making headlines ever since the issue between Annie Idibia and her estranged husband 2baba sprung online.

The media mogul, who also got dragged by Tiwa Savage's man, Teebillz shared a new post online that her fans are raving about.

In a new development, Toke Makinwa decided that it was time to show the world the kind of girl that she is, just in case they had forgotten. She listed out her achievements in an Instagram post, and called herself magic.

Toke Makinwa's new post about her accomplishments triggers reactions. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Makinwa wrote:

"Not to brag but I'm a pretty solid babe, I have my own products, Got my own money, Killing it as a working Actor, TV host, Podcast, I'm funny AF, I love Jesus and I've got a dope soul. This girl is magic."

See her post below:

Reactions as Toke Makinwa brags

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"A self made woman… she looks like Chloe in that black and white photo,"

@beccaszn:

"She’s actually who she thinks she is!!!"

@tutudresses01:

"Na only you fit hype yourself. If you like dey wait for people to validate you."

@tenovertenautos:

"If she thinks it, then she is “IT”. I’m always a fan of women that put in the work.. go go champ."

@misschidel:

"Toke is who she says she is. And that’s on period. Argue with your keyboards."

@dianamoposh said:

"Even me without money sef brags. So please do tha brag mama😍😍😍😍😍😍Carrying yourself is very important."

@beautybyphil__:

"Brag baby!! Your earned the bragging right Toke! You earned it🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌❤️❤️."

@monmartt_kids said:

"Yes you are right …meant you at the gym couple of time and the joy and love radiates over you …despite you are a lady with few word."

Teebillz praises Tiwa, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other.

As per the clip, his younger son known as Mill was seen FaceTiming Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage.

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person.

