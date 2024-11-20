Media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa has complained about the classism that exists in some areas of Lagos

He described the act of using codes to go in and out of estates in Lagos as fake elitism and he lambasted the rule

The content creator said there was no basis for such a rule and it gave a false impression of the financial worth of the residents

The decision by some estate in Lagos to give out codes to get in and another code to go out has caused Enioluwa Adeoluwa to be worried.

The media personality said the use of codes depicted fake elitism. He added that there was no reason for such a rule and it was established to make some people feel better than their neighbours.

Enioluwa added that such behaviour creates an impression that billionaires live in the estate. Several netizens guessed the area he was talking about and someone assumed it was Lekki.

Aside from sharing his views on different issues, Enioluwa is known for his excessive eating habits. In a recent video, he was seen eating 12 eggs and one loaf of bread.

Reactions to Enioluwa Adeoluwa's complaints of estates

@Adewalemickey:

"No one is after community growth. Once you have a car and own a house or a well-rented apartment, that's it. You feel you're better than your neighbor. Low life mentality."

@thamas1420:

"Which area(s)?"

@Peace_Ette:

"Things dey happen."

@iloveobose:

"Could be a security precaution."

@_Murphyabraham:

"Me I sha the cut off from such people."

@Nifaaaarr:

"Lekki people."

@HFeyishara:

"I better pass my neighbor mentality."

@femiferan:

"I know say na Megamond day annoy you."

