Enioluwa Adeoluwa Laments about Codes to Enter Lagos Estates: "I Better Pass My Neighbor Mentality"
- Media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa has complained about the classism that exists in some areas of Lagos
- He described the act of using codes to go in and out of estates in Lagos as fake elitism and he lambasted the rule
- The content creator said there was no basis for such a rule and it gave a false impression of the financial worth of the residents
The decision by some estate in Lagos to give out codes to get in and another code to go out has caused Enioluwa Adeoluwa to be worried.
The media personality said the use of codes depicted fake elitism. He added that there was no reason for such a rule and it was established to make some people feel better than their neighbours.
Enioluwa added that such behaviour creates an impression that billionaires live in the estate. Several netizens guessed the area he was talking about and someone assumed it was Lekki.
Aside from sharing his views on different issues, Enioluwa is known for his excessive eating habits. In a recent video, he was seen eating 12 eggs and one loaf of bread.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
See Enioluwa Adeoluwa's tweet below:
Reactions to Enioluwa Adeoluwa's complaints of estates
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Enioluwa Adeoluwa's tweet on codes for estates below:
@Adewalemickey:
"No one is after community growth. Once you have a car and own a house or a well-rented apartment, that's it. You feel you're better than your neighbor. Low life mentality."
@thamas1420:
"Which area(s)?"
@Peace_Ette:
"Things dey happen."
@iloveobose:
"Could be a security precaution."
@_Murphyabraham:
"Me I sha the cut off from such people."
@Nifaaaarr:
"Lekki people."
@HFeyishara:
"I better pass my neighbor mentality."
@femiferan:
"I know say na Megamond day annoy you."
Enioluwa Adeoluwa dedicates award to children
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enioluwa had shared a video showing how he celebrated his win at the AMVCA.
Opeyemi Aiyeola encourages women to speak about their IVF procedures: "Stop giving half testimonies"
The influencer who dedicated his award to children living with hydrocephalus and spinal cord tumours also went on to throw a mini-party for them.
The likes of celebrity chef Hilda Baci and singer Spyro also came through for Enioluwa as the video stirred emotions online.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer and media enthusiast with over nine years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration, Delta State University (2014). Previously, she worked with PUNCH Newspapers as a Lifestyle correspondent, News Round The Clock, and Pulse Nigeria. Contact: enenaite.blessing@corp.legit.ng