Popular Nigerian influencer Enioluwa has officially addressed the recent scandal around him

Recall that a video of two men having sex made the rounds recently, claiming that he was one them

The food content creator did a special shoutout to his friends and family and spoke on the effects of social media

Popular Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has finally released an official statement regarding the alleged leaked tape of him with another man.

Recall that a video went viral on the night of March 25, showing an Enioluwa lookalike and another man in vigorous gay sex.

Enioluwas addresses alleged leaked tape. Credit: @enioluwaoffcial

Source: Instagram

The lookalike had to come out the following morning to debunk the rumours Nigerians were spreading and claim ownership of the bedroom clip.

Enioluwa officially speaks

In a recent video, the food enthusiast spoke on the importance of making social media a healthy and safe space for everyone.

According to Eni, what we say online can change a person's life forever, either negatively or positively.

Taking to his X account, the Lip gloss man gave a special shoutout to his friends and family for showing him love and care during this scandalous moment.

In his words:

"Friends. Family. Loved Ones. Grateful for Everyone. E se."

See his video below:

Reactions trail Enioluwa's official statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ifys.kitchen:

"Yes o. #SaferSocialMedia. Not all those people that will be running their mouths about the whole place and trolling others with so much arro.gance and fooli.shness. Stop hurting me with your words."

@DreDaBomb_:

"Even if it was you, there's nothing wrong with it. It's a free world. Live your life Enioluwa."

@SeniorManJoe:

"We are sorry bro, I joined them oo, but I realised it wasn't you. Very Sorry Eni Worldwide . This is me tendering public apology."

paneo_kidscloset:

"I agree to a safer social Media we all can be better including my self ooo."

dollarposh:

Enioluwa - God’s person, omo ti won fi nsure fun omo! He who God has blessed, no one can unbless. You are loved… megaly! Keep being you ❤️

Enioluwa tries Ghana Jollof for the 1st time

The Nigerian content creator tried Ghana Jollof for the first time at the wedding of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn.

In the video, when the waiter asked him what food he would love to eat, Enioluwa opted for Jollof rice.

He wrote on the video that the meal would be the first time trying it at a Ghanaian party.

Source: Legit.ng