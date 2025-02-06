A new drama has erupted between fish pie seller Alax Evalsam and self-acclaimed financial adviser GehGeh

In a video trending on social media, the viral fish pie seller warned GehGeh, who he accused of living a fake lifestyle

Evalsam's warning to GehGeh has stirred reactions as many anticipated his response to the viral fish pie vendor

A new drama appears to be on the way between viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam and self-proclaimed financial coach GehGeh, whose real name is Emmanuel Obruste.

This comes as Alax Evalsam, who recently announced his plan to venture into music, accused GehGeh of living a deceptive lifestyle.

GehGeh made headlines recently after he claimed to have purchased a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Fishpie seller warns GehGeh

In a video, Alax issued a stern warning to GehGeh, demanding that he stop criticising him and mentioning his name.

The fish pie seller also criticised the so-called financial advisor for maintaining what he called a false public image.

“Don’t ever speak ill about me because when I get angry, you will regret it,” he said.

He wrote in the caption of the video on his Instagram page:

"Geh Geh drink water and mind your business."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as fish pie seller warns GehGeh

The clash has stirred reactions as netizens shared their take on the new feud between the two. Legit.ng has compiled some of these comments below:

gracias_boy said:

"Geh geh dey find trouble true true."

readmindnation reacted:

"Geh geh go still buy you as pet. Forget all this nonsense miraj wey dey buy u cloth. You wan use geh revive."

russellkyke wrote:

"Well na all wetin GehGeh talk that time don happen so GehGeh is still lead."

senator_pepe_01 reacted:

"Person wey never see way forward dey reply criticism no go find how your life go take better and employ geh geh as your senior adviser."

fundz_bag_ said:

"Go find beta work do. Cos dis content of a thing no fit you, I can link you up to a factory in my place where they produce pure water and chimchim, maybe that's what fits you... Cos dis your content is nonsense."

blessinggold2496

"This one nor go fit learn work with that 1m Vdm just waste he 1m."

VDM gives fish pie seller N1m

In other news via Legit.ng, VDM gave the fish pie seller money after he claimed he was used and dumped.

The social media critic also shared the voice chat he had with Alax Evalsam, who has become a sensation.

VDM stated that it would be good for the fish pie seller to go to a culinary school to learn how to bake and cook.

