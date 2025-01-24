Nigerian content creator and self-acclaimed financial expert, Gehgeh, has bought himself a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

The social media star took to his official Instagram page to share the big news with photos of his new luxury vehicle

Gehgeh’s purchase came after he tackled top celebs for buying cars and netizens shared their thoughts about it

Self-styled Nigerian financial expert, Emmanuel Obruste aka Gehgeh is now the owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

The internet sensation, who is known to criticise people who spend their money on buying cars, caused a stir on January 23, 2025, after he took to his official Instagram page to announce that he had bought himself the luxury vehicle which is known to cost millions of naira.

Nigerians react as self-acclaimed financial expert Gehgeh buys G-Wagon. Photos: @official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Gehgeh, who has criticised Davido, Wizkid, and other celebs who bought cars, was obviously excited about his new automobile going by the photos he posted on his page. The acclaimed financial expert had a huge smile on his face as he posed in different ways with his car.

Taking to the caption of the post, the social media star congratulated himself for his purchase and taunted those who doubted him. In his words:

“Mùmù don first you buy G-wagon…CONGRATULATIONS to me☝️🏧

A lot of them Doubted…All thanks to @donjazzy and @mazitundeednut 💯🙏 Thanks Opueh Nation, God bless you all for me.”

See the photos here:

Reactions as Gehgeh splashes millions on G-Wagon

The news of Gehgeh buying a G-Wagon made the rounds on social media and it drew the attention of several netizens. Many of them had things to say about it seeing as the social media star was known to criticise other people’s financial decisions:

Its.kemzy_ said:

“Geh Geh don make financial mistake money wey he suppose use open poultry 😂”

Odenigbooo wrote:

“Geh geh na black Jesus 😂😂 I give u 24 hrs to return the car and buy keke.”

Mzmaria1 wrote:

“Very big financial mistake 😂.”

Seczyluv said:

“Hmmmm lessons I’ve learnt in life no Dey too take advice 😂.”

Chiganmadu1 said:

“Financial expert no won leave money for Next Of Kin 😂🤦‍♂️🤭.”

_s.o.f_t said:

“If u like go dey take advice.”

Sauceprince1 said:

“Congratulations smart guy! May it be a symbol of your hard work and determination. Enjoy every moment of driving your dream car!”

Gtwest_ wrote:

“This guy don use us catch cruise come later buy G guard 😂.”

Gbemmzykid' said:

“I pour spit on him what a financial mistake.”

__ufuoma__ said:

“Financial mistake 😂😂😂😂.”

dose.of.kanyi_ wrote:

“Social media is different from real life o😂.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 commented:

“Daniel Regha is next! Na Cybertruck that boy go launch, dey watch 👀.”

Quincy_focus commented:

“He made financial error why not use that money and invest in a business 😂.”

Gehgeh drags Davido for giving driver car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Geh Geh, a self-acclaimed financial expert, slammed Davido over the car gift he recently gave to his driver.

In the post, he said that Davido made a financial mistake and told the driver to return the car to Davido.

He said the man was earning just N70k, and the car was worth N25 million; he called Davido a bad man.

Source: Legit.ng