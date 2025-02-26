Verydarkman’s best friend Kokopee has reacted to the fresh allegations made against him Comedian Deeone

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone shared a picture evidence claiming to be Kokopee and VDM involved in gay bedroom act

Following that the fast-rising singer advised the former Big Brother Naija housemate on how to go about with the accusation, triggering reactions online

Fast-rising singer Kokopee born Okokowa Ogaga, popularly known as activist Verydarkman’s best friend has reacted to the allegation leveled against him by reality TV star Deeone.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone dived deeper into the pieces of evidence he claims to have against social media activist Verydarkman.

Verydarkman’s friend responds to Deeone's allegations. Credit: @dkokopee, @comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, he revealed a sneak peek of the alleged proof he has of Verydarkman involved with a man in the bedroom.

Deeone shared a printed monochrome picture of a man looking like the critic’s best friend Kokopee with his mouth wide.

According to the reality TV star, it was a scene from one of the pieces of evidence he claimed to have.

Kokopee in one of his music videos. Credit: @dkokopee

Source: Instagram

Kokopee blasts Deeone

The up-and-coming singer challenged the comedian to present any evidence he has against him.

He accused Deeone of using such material to create online content.

According to Kokopee, the Big Brother Naija star can expose whatever he has against him and allow him to go to jail.

Watch his video below:

Kokopee’s video attacking VDM trends

See what netizens are saying below:

official_nwosu_bloger wrote:

"Why you put vdm and okopee for the post removed it."

flamezy111 said:

"Person make dey give 3toto to person how he wan take turn to gay."

prince_ceekay95 said:

"Kokopee enter hux, even with VDM impact u nor still blow. Rest Deeone is not on your level, go and call u boss VDM."

ladymorgana123baby wrote:

"Shut up your mouth you that is sleeping with him very dark man is your boyfriend don't deny it."

official_giftedmena said:

"Oga keep quiet. Everybody no be illiterate like u n ur babe. Releasing evidence on social media is an action of illiterate. Why u day run up n down when deeone never even talk."

sgare wrote:

😂😂😂 no surprise sey in the next 60 years to come that boy go still hold dose papers 📄 for him hand dey shout I get evidence."

talesbyblessing said:

"😂😂😂hid€ your face oh Deeone don reason your matter."

kruisetalke said:

"@dkokopee , boss leave Deworm don’t pay attention to him , Abeg do release the EP I and my son are waiting to disturb our neighbors, we will off their gen with the jam. Abeg I’m still anticipating, one love ❤️ peace."

Verydarkman and Kokopee pose with private jet

In a previous report, Verydarkman, raised eyebrows online after his best friend and upcoming singer, Koko Pee (Okokowa Ogaga), shared a video of them together.

Verydarkman was spotted posing beside a private Jet alongside his bestie, Koko Pee. In his caption, Koko Pee talked lovingly about flying with the activist as he hailed him.

Coming across the video on his timeline, VDM playfully noted that he wasn't comfortable with his friend's post at the time he was gathering funds for his non-governmental organisation.

Source: Legit.ng