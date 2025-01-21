Social media star Alax Evalsam, aka fish pie seller, is set to venture into music as he shared his plans

This is coming days after Alax Evalsam claimed he was used and dumped, which saw VDM gifting him the sum of one million naira

The young man's plan to go into music has since spurred reactions from his fans as they advised him on what to focus on instead

Nigerian social media star Alax Evalsam, aka fish pie seller, is set to become the latest public face to join the Nigerian music industry.

Alax Evalsam, who made it to the spotlight over his style of advertising his fish pies, revealed on Monday, January 20, that he was working on a new music project.

The former fish pie seller shared a video of him and another unknown individual, hinting at a collaboration.

Sharing the picture, Alax Evalsam wrote in the caption:

"Guys our music is coming out soon watch out."

See the picture Alax Evalsam shared as he shares plans to go into music below:

Alax's decision to go into music comes days after he cleared the air over his situation with media personality Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nons Miraj took to social media to challenge the fish pie seller to mention the names of the people he claimed used and dumped him after he made it to the spotlight.

During the drama that lasted for a few days, social media critic Verydarkman extended a hand to Alax, giving him one million naira, including plans to help him go to a culinary school to learn how to bake and cook.

Netizens react to Alax Evalsam's music plan

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens shared diverse opinions. Many advised him to instead focus on returning to school to sharpen his culinary skills. Read their reactions below:

jr_laycon reacted:

"No be you dem tell say make you go school go learn how to cook???"

thebigtalkshow wrote:

"Music? you want go culinary school again?"

mayfine247_interiors said:

"When you go carry pot,wear apron,hold spoons do photoshoot..Na our music is coming soon."

ebonyiboy_comedy:

"Hmm fish pie you better use your head with that 1 million naira Verydackman give you."

realchyjenny:

"So na the one million na you want missfund right,hmmmmmm geh geh please come and see this."

fashionzonebyruka:

"The way some people reason is amazing.He can go to the culinary school and still have his music by the side.remember it is a school meaning he is not going to earn from it for now.he needs to eat an take care of his basic needs while at it. @fish_pie_king keep it up.it is called multiple streams of income."

larrycrafty7 said:

"Why una still dey help this guy, is he blind or crippled?"

official_science_beat_:

"Dem don see Nigeria music industry finish."

What Fish Pie seller said about Davido

In other news via Legit.ng, Alax was said to have received massive donations from many, including Davido, after he hit the spotlight light.

Days after Davido's alleged gesture trended, Alax denied the reports that the singer gave him N3m.

This generated mixed comments from many Nigerians.

