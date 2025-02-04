Nigerian rapper Olamide’s first son, Batifeori Maximiliano, recently turned 10 to the joy of several netizens

The YBNL boss and his wife threw a big party to mark their son’s milestone age and a video from the event went viral

Several social media users reacted to the clip of Olamide’s entrance at the party including his son’s height

Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji’s first son, Batifeori Maximiliano, has turned the milestone age of 10 to the joy of fans.

On January 30, 2025, the YBNL boss’ child clocked the new age and a big party was reportedly organised for him to mark the occasion.

A video from Batifeori Maximiliano’s 10th birthday party was posted on Instagram by @goldmynetv and it went viral. It showed the grand moment Olamide, his wife Adebukunmi Aisha, the celebrant Maximiliano and his brother, walked into the party venue.

Nigerians react to video from Olamide's son Batifeori Maximiliano's 10th birthday party. Photos: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Olamide and his two sons were dressed similarly as they rocked black suits. The rapper’s wife however looked cute in a pink dress. The celebrant, Maximiliano, had a full head of long braids just like his father. See the video below:

Reactions as Olamide’s son Maximiliano turns 10

The video from Olamide’s son, Batifeori Maximiliano’s 10th birthday party drew the attention of several Nigerians after it went viral. Several of them were in awe of the celebrant’s growth as they reminisced about the time he was born. Read what some of them had to say:

Debisi_diamond said:

“This boy don reach 10 wow. God is good.”

Hollarbhssy said:

“10 years now now,wow.God help my life.”

Thegems_store wrote:

“He's aging into such a charming young man💛.”

Adenike1006 wrote:

“I know when dem born this boy na!! 10 now now… time really flies!!! God bless him.”

I_am_hayoolar said:

“Our Bati is now 10 wow how time flies. Happy birthday little man😍.”

Mzcuteganny said:

“Time truly flies…… 10 years already . Remember when Olamide made a song about his name (Batifeori)…GOD bless him 🎉🎉”

Talk_calmly_ng said:

“I always feel like say na Jay Z be olamide mentor.😊”

Bukybee said:

“Ahhh, no be yesterday we born Batife ni😮.”

Djrawque wrote:

“10 now now ?? No be yesterday they born this boy for my face ?? Ehh.”

Daisy_olajumoke said:

“They grew up so fast 🥹🥰❤️.”

Olamide's album hits milestone on Spotify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olamide's "Carpe Diem" album made history by becoming the first album by a Nigerian rapper to hit 200 million streams on Spotify.

The album recorded the feat four years after its release on October 8, 2020.

As his eleventh studio album, it featured collaborations with top artists, including Fireboy DML and Omah Lay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng