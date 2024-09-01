As the celebrity daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, welcomed her Tanzania boyfriend to Nigeria, her best friend, Enioluwa shared how he felt about it

He noted that he had never seen Priscilla so excited about her man and when she went to welcome him at the airport, he was surprised to see her dancing

Enioluwa wished Priscilla all the best in her union and sent some threats to her partner JJ if he did not treat her well

Media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has reacted to his close pal Priscilla Ojo's lover, JJ. The daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo celebrated her partner on his birthday warmly.

Enioluwa speaks about Priscy's relationship with JJ. Image credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

She also thanked him for showing her what love truly meant and allowing her to love him the same way. The influencer also welcomed her Tanzania lover to Nigeria which had her fans excited.

In his response, Enioluwa said the way Priscilla loves her partner is not what he has seen before. He also prayed that their love would blossom and continue to flourish.

He also wished her partner a happy birthday and the couple a happy married life. The content creator added that JJ should take care of Priscilla. If not, he would gather other people to fight him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Priscilla Ojo's post and Enioluwa's response below:

See Enioluwa's response below:

Fans react to Enioluwa's comment

See some of the comments abouts Enioluwa's reaction below:

@tlceee:

"Am I the only one seeing “Happy Married life” in his caption?"

@mollyswits_:

"Happy married life ke....dem don marry?"

@_elofunam:

"The person handling this PR stunt is well versed in his /her craft. JJ is getting launched into our music space and Iyabo and everyone is in on it. Well played."

@cyn_thialuv:

"They married low-key or?"

@usmanashafe:

"Omo ase lon shower encomium fun boyfriend crush e."

@sixtybilliondollars:

"This family wey this boy enter so, make e sha fasten e seatbelt cos the ride long."

@lingeriebytemmy:

"As it should."

Enioluwa surprises Priscilla Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enioluwa went all out to celebrate the birthday of his friend Priscy.

Priscy turned 23 on March 13, 2024, and Enioluwa showered her with mouth-watering luxury gifts.

The sweet moment was captured on video for netizens to see, and a number of them started to wish Eni and Priscy a happy married life.

Source: Legit.ng