Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has shared her 2024 wrapper, revealing how her year was spent

The young influencer revealed that her Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux made her year the most memorable

She went on to share the love letter Juma wrote to her, videos and pictures of the fun locations they visited in 2024

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has revealed a love letter from her boyfriend, Juma Jux.

The talented influencer and businesswoman used her Instagram feed to share photographs and videos of herself and her boyfriend as she thought about 2024. One of the photographs featured a love letter from her lover.

Priscilla Ojo shared her best 2024 moments with Fiancé Juma Jux. Credit: @priscyojo

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux claimed that Priscilla had brought more happiness into his life than he had imagined. He stated that her love, generosity, and support mean everything to him, and he appreciates every moment they share.

The Tanzanian musician pledged to always try his best to keep her smiling and to make her feel as special as she makes him feel.

See the letter below:

Priscilla Ojo's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

quick_steph:

"Who’s cutting onions? 🥹"

tobeszn:

"I can never forget this year shaaaa🥹❤️‍🩹."

semilorepweety:

"Me getting ready 2025 loading iyaiyawo2nd."

ceelvia_merie:

"Wedding bells ringing and you definitely pickup in 2025 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless this union forever and ever. I tap from this blessing."

fadhil_molel:

"Wewe ndio mnaijeria mwenye akili Hawa wengine maboga."

msokunbo:

"JUX and Priscilla ❤️4ever. To receive blessings we have to celebrate with others , see the good in others. In 2025 and the years ahead WE Africans have to change the HATE narrative and celebrate, love and appreciate each other. —Say No to Devils in disguise, haters in sheep clothing. Priscilla is a beautiful hardworking , educated, successful, young accomplishment individual — lf you watched all her YouTube, snap chat , Tik Tok videos way before she met JUX you will understand why she is loved. She is an example of a good role model for Gen Z . For the record—JUX and Priscilla were both single when they met so why the hate and Jealousy ? Listen to JUX music, it’s soothing, and lt tells a story every one can relate to . 2025 is the year for JUX❤️Priscilla (Eastmeetwest)celebration."

jux.priscy:

"We can’t wait for God to reveal what’s in store for you #2025 #2024 we found."

olori_walog:

"The last slide got me,he luv you so much and I pray we will all be alive to remaind you of this when you eventually did because you will celebrate 20yrs of JP's anniversary and more."

cutie_jux_priscy:

"I am wishing you a fruitful marriage my darling babygirl😍😍😍..No evil eyes shall befall you both."

Fans share observation about Priscilla's engagement

Legit.ng had reported that fans had shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover.

The two love birds had worn traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed that they were both engaged.

However, supporters of the two lovers said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng