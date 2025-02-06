Mercy Chinwo has been unveiled as one of the gospel singers to perform at Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD crusade in Lagos

This is coming after Mercy Chinwo had in a statement alleged that her former boss EeZee Tee's dislike for Pastor Jerry and Nathaniel Bassey

Mercy Chinwo also shared a flyer about her performance at Pastor Jerry Eze's concert fueling reactions online

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has been announced as one of the artists to minister at Pastor Jerry Eze's Streams of Joy International's New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) conference in Lagos.

Recall that Pastor Jerry in 2024 made headlines with videos from his NSPPD prayer crusade in the UK where Mercy Chinwo also minsitered.

The gospel singer had also joined the popular clergyman at the NSPPD conference in Liberia.

Ahead of the prayer crusade scheduled for Friday, February 7 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, Mercy who recently celebrated Bishop David Oyedepo's wife, shared a flyer about the event, including her picture.

Mercy's post comes after she had accused her former manager and label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu aka Eezee Tee, of sponsoring bloggers to publish falsehoods against her.

According to the singer, Eezee Tee, who she claimed disliked Nathaniel Bassey, didn’t want to perform in Pastor Jerry of Streams of Joy church.

See the post Mercy Chinwo shared about her ministration at Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD below:

In related news, social media critic VeryDarkMan dared Mercy Chinwo to respond to three questions.

One of the questions was if Chinwo took EeeZee Tee to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Kwara state and detained him for eight days.

Reactions as Mercy Chinwo shares NSPPD flyer

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens continued to berate the gospel singer while others advised her to clear her name before attending the event.

Read their reactions below:

heiswest said:

"Seeing some people’s comments proves that we all deserved this our govt💔an evidence was provided instead of some ppl to encourage to clear her issues with her record, una dey here dey praise her, nobody is perfect even the Bible mentioned it, I love her ministration but let’s call a spade one when we see it. JESUS IS KING."

lenox0126 reacted:

"I will always love u regardless, but is wrong to bring jerry eze, Nathaniel bassey and your innocent child into your battle, i pray God settle everyone and i love u still, we all made mistakes."

nta_queens8 commented:

"Na Mercy get the voice, yet na Very Dark Man and Eeezy dey scream."

godwinnpromise wrote:

"Them go tire, People wey love mercy plenty, we are real, Authentic and not fake we plenty abeg, Dem go cry out blood ndi A'raa."

kaosy37 reacted:

"Mama I like as you nor reply that VDM , he’s not worth it."

miraclediamond318 said:

"Pity card you are playing with Jerry Eze i think you have gotten 😏…. A lot is hidden under the body of Christ. Is well."

emmy_dove_textiles commented:

"mercychinwo Don’t attend the program until you’re through with all this I hear about you 🙏..God will protect your going out and coming in."

How VDM's fans flooded Mercy Chinwo's page

Legit.ng recalls reporting that netizens flooded Mercy Chinwo's Instagram page.

Many who took sides with VDM, criticised Mercy Chinwo after the critic had shared his evidence against her.

"Please whatever you do. Don’t respond to VDM. IGNORE," a netizen advised.

