Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo made a video addressing her fans and the public on the viral issue with her former manager and music producer Eezee Concept

The mum of one narrated how she worked for Eezee Concept as a backup singer before signing a contract

She went on to make allegations against the music producer on how he tried he tried to use bloggers to destroy her image

Nigeria gospel singer Mercy Chinwo Blessed has come out openly to address her crisis with her former manager and music producer, Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as Eezee Concept.

Contrary to popular belief, Mercy revealed that it was Eezee who initially took legal action against her and her fellow artist, Judikay.

Mercy Chinwo accuses her former manager, Eezee Concept. Credit: @mercychinwo, @eezeeconcept

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared on her social media, the musician shared her work history with Eezee Concept and how he reportedly tried to forge a new contract after their first contract ended.

She mentioned that in 2019, Eezee proposed extending her five-year contract to twelve years, which she declined because she didn’t want to be under his management anymore.

Following her refusal, Chinwo claimed that her working relationship with the producer deteriorated.

She further narrated how Eezee began to threaten her to the point that she got scared to live in Lagos and relocated to Port Harcourt because he made the environment toxic for her.

Speaking further she claimed that Eezee tried to decide the people who she worked for. According to the mum of one, Eezee didn’t want to perform in Pastor Jerry of Streams of Joy church.

The Na You The Reign hitmaker who had earlier released a statement on this matter alleged that the music producer was against the song she made with her colleague Nathaniel Bassey.

Mercy in her viral clip claimed that Eezee peddled the rumours about her son’s paternity by using paid bloggers.

"You paid bloggers to spread a fake news about my son because I did a song with Pst. Nathaniel Bassey who you dislike him."

She however noted that what she is experiencing now from her manager cannot be compared to what she saw while working under him.

Shering the clip, Mrs Blessed wrote:

"I am overwhelmed with sadness every single day, and I cannot even explain it all. This burden is too heavy for me to bear. People call me names, accuse me unjustly, and paint me as someone I am not. They say I broke contract, that I never did, despite all the frustration. They label me as something I could never be.

"But I know the truth, and I know my God sees all. He is the God of justice, and He must arise for my sake! ‘The Lord is a God who avenges. O God who avenges, shine forth. Rise up, Judge of the earth; pay back to the proud what they deserve.’ (Psalm 94:1-2).

"My heart cries out to Him because I believe He will fight for me and make the truth known. I leave it all in His hands.”

Listen to her speak below:

Mercy Chinwo’s video goes viral

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ibk_sings said:

"Manipulative people have a pattern- they know your weakness and exploit it for personal gain. Convincing a person to give up important people or things in their lives . Withholding the truth, lying, and blaming you without taking responsibility for their actions. l😭😭, There is a God and He is not asleep."

magicalqueen reacted:

"I believe her. People will always want to keep you where they want you to be, and if you dare move forward, then you will have to deal with their wrath. Like she said, she has God and He will fight for her."

khlezory wrote:

"Mercy Chinwo is always excited, funny and playful , Who would have thought she was going through all those verbal bullying. So sad to watch, what does that man tend to achieve by doing all these to her?"

diaryofnaijreacket mentioned:

"How best friends become enemies, how siblings become enemies, how partners who once can't do without each other become enemies......always scare and amaze me."

foreverhealthcare said:

"So people de dis world wey no like pastor Nathaniel Bassey and pastor Jerry Eze? 🤦‍♀️ @mercychinwo ."

_barbieluxury:

"I always say it there are two side to a coin I knew the man was a mean person when I heard him speak."

Man shares experience working with Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a music producer known as Dr Roy recounted his experience working with Mercy Chinwo and producing some of her hit songs.

In an interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that he once asked the singer for help when his father was sick, Chinwo only said that his father would recover and didn't help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng