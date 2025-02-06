MC Orobo has come for Verydarkman after the social media critic intervened in Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee

The popular entertainer advised Verydarkman to learn to take the back sit in the issues he doesn't understand

MC Orobo's response to Verydarkman has further stirred up drama over Mercy Chinwo's fight with Eezee Tee

The ongoing drama between gospel artist Mercy Chinwo and her former record label boss and manager Ezekiel Thankgod aka Eezee Tee has remained a topic on social media, with an entertainer identified as MC Orobo publicly coming for social media critic Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Recall that VDM in a video had expressed his disappointment in Mercy Chinwo, claiming the video she shared was edited to gain public sympathy.

MC Orobo tells VDM to get educated before intervening in issues. Credit: verydarkblackman/mcorobo/mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, MC Orobo slammed VDM for intervening in a case he did not know about.

Orobo accused VDM of failing to understand the complexities of record label contracts and music rights. According to the MC in every record label deal, the artist has the right to buy out their catalog over a period of time.

He also raised questions on why no one has come forward to speak positively about Eezee Tee, as he mentioned some of the names the music executive has worked with in the past.

The comedian advised VDM to “take the back seat” and properly educate himself before jumping into matters he has no knowledge about.

In related news, Eezee Tee shared a meme about the church and wicked people.

Reactions as MC Orobo blast VDM

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from netizens as the comedian berates VDM. Read the reactions, below

Ubiaja Uhe said:

"Who know am? All this religion fanatics."

Ikanke Ibia wrote:

"Crooked Mc Orobo. You are Attacking VDM for revealing Mercy for the crook she is. What a bunch of dishonest people."

William Speaks commented

"VDM is selective that I know very well. His major problem is church I can tell you that for free. If it was Eezee concept that did bad VDM would have kept quiet. That's how selective he is. He doesn't have the knowledge of anything. "

Mercy Chinwo to perform at Jerry Eze's crusade

Legit.ng previously reported that the gospel singer was named among the artistes to headline Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD crusade.

The NSPPD crusade is scheduled to take place in Lagos on Friday, February 7.

While some fans anticipated Mercy's ministration, others urged her to clear her before the crusade.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng