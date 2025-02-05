Verydarkman has made another video to drag Mercy Chinwo over her case with Eezeetee, and he asked her three questions

He said that if the gospel singer cannot answer the questions, no one must mention his name online again

VDM also bragged about his ability on social media and pointed out that he will always stand for the truth

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has resumed dragging gospel singer Mercy Chinwo over her case with her ex-manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, aka Eezeetee.

Legit.ng had reported that Mercy Chinwo had opened a can of worms about her ordeal with her ex-manager, Eezeetee.

In a new video made by the activist, he shared a recording of Pastor Abel Damina where he was comparing gospel singers with circular singers like Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

The clergyman pointed out that all gospel singers and circular artists were the same. After the clip, the controversial man claimed that people have been saying he had been paid to manipulate Mercy Chinwo's case with Eezeetee.

Verydarkman shared three questions he has for the gospel singer before warning her.

Verydarkman shares questions

In the recording, the social media activist asked Mercy Chinwo to answer his question, if not, his name must not be mentioned in the case again.

Verydarkman asked if Chinwo took Eeezeetee to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Kwara state and detained his for eight days.

He also made inquiries to know if Chinwo was given $274k. Verydarkman added that he shared the receipt of the payment online.

Not done, the activist also asked if Chinwo was served a letter a few years ago because she was going behind to earn royalties.

He claimed that Chino was diverting money of the record label to her personal account. Verydarkman also pointed out that if she can answer all the questions and deny them, then, he can be served a lawsuit by the singer.

Recall that Verydarkman had dragged Chinwo before over her clash with Eeezeetee.

See the video here:

Mercy Chinwo's husband reacts to her case

Legit.ng had reported that the Mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed, had reacted to the ongoing saga involving her and her ex-manager Eezeetee.

The singer and her ex-manager have been having a long-running battle about money and other issues while she was signed to his record label.

What he wrote, and the song played in the post, made fans react in the comment section as a few of them hailed him.

