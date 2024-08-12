Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has shared videos from her ministration at the NSPPD UK conference

Mercy Chinwo was one of the two gospel singers who ministered to the believers at the event, which took place at Twickenham Stadium, UK

Videos of Mercy Chinow's live ministration have seen fans talking about her voice while others couldn't help but applaud her

Videos from Nigerian cleric Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International's “New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration” (NSPPD) conference in Twickenham Stadium, UK, have continued to emerge online.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, who ministered at the prayer conference alongside her colleague Sunmisola Agbebi, posted videos and pictures from the event's ground.

Mercy Chinwo ministers at Pastor Jerry Eze's UK conference. Credit: @mercychinwo @jerryeze

Mercy ministered some of her spirit-filled songs to the thousands of believers who attended the conference as they sang along with her.

Watch video of Mercy Chinwo ministering at NSPPD UK conference

Below is another video from Mercy Chinwo's ministration

See the pictures Mercy Chinwo shared below:

Recall that Pastor Jerry Eze was unable to hold back after a young girl, confined to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, was healed and walked for the first time at the prayer ground.

Fans gush over Mercy Chinwo's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

squarewizzy_:

"Oh no !! her voice is just magical chai."

kingjsounds:

"Mama we good."

official_simonpraise:

"Mama with so much grace. Much love."

sommyblossomtreats:

"In the presence of God, there is fullness of joy."

triiple_chii:

"One of my fav bits of the conference!! The fact people knew to come prepared with their hanky’s."

brinonye5:

"Such an anointed woman of God."

pr33tyzuru

"Oh what a blessing you are to this generation 😩Continue to raise Gods banner🙌God bless you Mummy Charis."

ceo.marah.apparel:

"Omo, this one no be davidd show oooo, a gathering for the kingdom."

