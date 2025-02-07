Mercy Chinwo's former label boss Eezee Tee has shared an old video of the late Sammie Okposo and Frank Edwards speaking about him

Frank Edwards while addressing the audience at an event hosted by Eezee Tee shared how the music executive handled his finance

Late Sammie Okposo also shared a comment about Eezee Tee as the video stirred comments from netizens

Gospel music executive Eezee Tee, former manager of singer Mercy Chinwo, recently posted a throwback video that includes clips from some of his events and projects.

A clip showed gospel singer Frank Edwards speaking highly of Eezee Tee who he referred to as a good man.

Edwards shared Eezee's role in his growth in the music industry.

The gospel singer also said Eezee was in charge of his bank account.

"Eezee was literally in charge of my bank account and I never lost one naira," Edwards said in the video.

In another clip, the late singer Sammy Okposo, who attended an event hosted by Eezee in Port Harcourt like Edwards, rated the music executive highly, calling him a good man.

The late singer also supported Eezee financially by giving back the returns he made from his songs sold at the show.

Aside from the comments from Edwards and Okposu, a clip of Eezee performing as a gospel artiste caught attention as Mercy Chinwo was spotted among the backups.

Sharing the video, Eezee wrote in a caption: "It is well."

Watch video as Frank Edwards, late Sammie Okposu speak about Eezee Tee below:

The video was shared amid Eezee Tee's ongoing social media drama with Mercy Chinwo.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that social media critic Verydarkman intervened, with a promise to investigate the case.

Netizens react to Eezee Tee's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

paulbgn said:

"Its a good thing you've done over the years God bless you. Extend your good heart to mercy and let things be. You guys are not just fighting yourselves you're fighting the name of Jesus in the music ministry and business. Please let love lead and let love reign. I love you guys."

iyambemande reacted:

"God almighty will continue to fight for you sir."

msfavoured commented:

"Omg! See young Mercy. They've come a long way. What went wrong?"

westdbarber wrote:

"Sadly. This fight is not between eazytee or mercy. It is between Jesus and the world."

jegededavidofficial reacted:

"When I saw the video between ezeee and mercy I almost shared tears , may the lord help to resolve this issue in Jesus name , we that are gospel ministers looking up to you guys pls don’t stop helping. Lord have mercy."

MC Orobo blasts VDM over Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that MC Orobo came for VDM after he criticised Mercy Chinwo in a viral video.

MC Orobo advised VDM to get more knowledge on what was the issue between Chinwo and Eezee Tee before intervening.

"VDM is selective that I know very well. His major problem is church I can tell you that for free," a netizen said.

